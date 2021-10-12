Coastal Virginia Surgery Center Celebrates Anniversary Despite Initial Pandemic Woes The surgery center's delayed opening due to the pandemic hasn't hindered it from providing exceptional care.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (CVSC) is celebrating its first year in operation. Pandemic-related delays initially stalled the opening, but the Center has since pushed forward to provide exceptional patient care. Surgeons, staff, and vendors celebrated their hard work earlier this month in a small gathering at its 580 City Center site.

"Celebrating with the team who made this happen is very special," says CVSC President and orthopaedic surgeon Boyd W. Haynes, III, M.D. "Everyone here, from the check-in desk to sterilization, scheduling to billing, they're all passionate about providing top-tier care to every patient who enters our surgical suites."

The Center has also celebrated the first outpatient three-level lumbar interbody fusion surgery in the United States; the first outpatient total knee arthroplasty using the Confirmis iTotal G2 Patient-Specific Knee Replacement Prosthesis and Cutting Jigs in Hampton Roads; and implanting the first MRI-compatible spinal cord stimulator to include the proprietary FAST Therapy Algorithm on the Peninsula.

The outpatient surgical center focuses on orthopaedics and pain management procedures, covering patients throughout the Greater Hampton Roads Region. CVSC features four surgical suites and hosts nine innovators in outpatient surgical procedures, presently focusing on the elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, hip, joint replacements, knee, shoulder, and spine. Visit our website for a complete list of outpatient procedures and to.

About Coastal Virginia Surgery Center

CVSC is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best care available. The Center includes four surgical suites with state-of-the-art technology. The pleasant personnel are trained in advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, and old-fashioned patient care.

Physicians operating at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center:

Boyd W. Haynes III , M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon

Robert J. Snyder , M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon

Jeffrey R. Carlson , M.D. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon

Martin R. Coleman , M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon

Mark W. McFarland , D.O. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon

Raj N. Sureja, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician

Jenny L.F. Andrus , M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician

John D. Burrow , D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon

Joel D. Stewart , M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon

