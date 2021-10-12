DHI Group, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on October 13, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that DHI's CEO, Art Zeile, will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12:00 pm PT and will be meeting with investors throughout the day. The 2021 LD Micro Main Event is being held Tuesday, October 12th through Thursday, October 14th in Los Angeles.

To access a webcast of the presentation, visit the investor relations section of the DHI Group website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors or register to watch the presentation here.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies http://www.ldmicro.com.

