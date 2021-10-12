ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw.com, a leading online domain brokerage of premium domain names, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to privately broker the sale of Herb.com. This domain is widely considered to be one of the most sought after domains in the health, wellness and cannabis categories.

Hundreds of herbs but only one Herb.com

"The availability of Herb.com is an extremely rare opportunity," said Amanda Waltz, Co-Founder at Saw.com. "We are very pleased to be chosen as the exclusive brokerage firm to represent the sale of the herb.com asset. Short, descriptive domains continue to be capital investments as well as strong strategic marketing vehicles. The opportunity for branding herb.com presents potential buyers with a once in a lifetime opportunity. The possibilities for this domain are endless and will enable the new owner to instantly define itself as a leader within their industry. Branding a keyword is simply crucial for SEO and building your business in the rapidly growing industries where herb.com will quickly define the owner as a thought leader. Marketing with herb.com will dramatically enhance organic search rankings, and will lend to traffic generated from direct navigation and an unsurpassed ability to drive online marketing and branding initiatives."

The possibilities to market with herb.com are endless. The growing cannabis industry is a natural home for herb.com. The growth of this market is attributable to the increase use for medicinal purposes. "The number of patients adopting cannabis as a treatment is likely to increase due to the growth in the prevalence of medical conditions that require marijuana as a treatment coupled with the availability of various marijuana-based consumer product types," according to Grand View Research. These products include marijuana infused foods, oils, beauty products and other topicals. Additionally, more states across the United States are legalizing the recreational use of Cannabis/Marijuana as it has been proven to have both therapeutic and medicinal benefits. In 2018 the market size was $10.60 billion USD. However, it is projected to reach $97.35 billion USD by 2026.

Similarly, the health and wellness market is steadily growing. The rise can be directly correlated with consumers increasing interest in wellness. This includes health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mindfulness. People around the world care more about their health and wellness, and are willing to pay for it. The global health and wellness industry is estimated to be worth $4.5 trillion, with a projected increase to $6 trillion by 2025.

Herb.com is the premium domain name your company must have to elevate your business.

Parties interested in purchasing the herb.com domain and associated assets should contact

