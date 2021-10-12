Woman-Owned National Construction Documents Service Wins Top Tech Firm Of 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunRay Construction Solutions is excited to announce winning Construction Executive Magazine's prestigious Top Tech Firm of 2021 award. The company joins an eminent list of top businesses in the industry that are changing the face of construction through the ever-evolving use of technology.

With a superb user interface rivaling competitors in the industry, the primary goal through SunRay Construction Solutions' award-winning technology is simple: Get Clients Paid Faster. SunRay offers a deadline management system, helping clients to adhere to the credit and collections processes with ease while leveraging jobs for increased credit with the proper documentation and legal requirements. SunRay's technology also saves clients TIME, automating the waivers and releases processes, one of the most imperative and often overlooked aspects in the construction industry. In-depth research is the company's specialty as SunRay is a leader in education for South Florida, providing hundreds of free resources on the website in addition to their unmatched state-of-the-art technology.

"Some of the hardest working people in the USA are in the construction industry, a $1.3 trillion industry that relies heavily on credit, and that is where SunRay Construction Solutions comes in. I saw a lag in construction software and what started as a small website with a form fill turned into a state-of-the-art software company. More than just offering the best in technology, I strive to lead with compassion for my customers, my partners, and my team. Supporting others will always be my main goal," says Ariela Wagner, Founder, and Owner of SunRay Construction Solutions.

Ms. Wagner, who created the company in 2012, was the first female in the USA to create a national online construction documents service. Today, SunRay Construction Solutions continues to trailblaze as a national online business and is responsible for securing over $10 billion a year in receivables. Ms. Wagner is a previous recipient of South Florida Business Journal's 40 under 40 award as her company is only 1 out of 5 construction lien companies in the USA. As SunRay has grown into a national presence, its goal has remained to ensure that every single customer gets unparalleled exclusive treatment through superior customer service and unsurpassed quality software.

