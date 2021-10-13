American Cancer Society in Nashville to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Initiatives through Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

Nashville local leaders have teamed up to raise $175,000 for the mission of the American Cancer Society's fight against breast cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society (ACS) in Nashville is hosting its 4th annual Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) campaign throughout the entire month of October. 44 local leaders in Nashville have stepped up and committed to engage the community in the Society's mission to eliminate breast cancer. These individuals are using the power of wearing pink to draw attention to the cause, events, and social media to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives.

Co-chairing the Nashville campaign is former Tennessee Titan wide receiver and current Principal of Centennial High School in Franklin, Dr. Kevin Dyson, and Co-Owner of Sinema and 8th & Roast and current American Cancer Society board member, Q-Juan Taylor- two individuals passionate about leading the fight against breast cancer.

"I am excited to engage with motivated and empathetic supporters with the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in hopes to inspire others to support such a worthy cause. Most everyone has been affected by breast cancer, and it is an honor to participate in this campaign to help raise awareness," shared Dyson.

"This year's class of Nashville Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors are an impressive, highly dedicated group of community leaders. We are thrilled that so many influential men in Nashville are willing to stand with us in the fight against breast cancer. This cause has touched each one of them and we appreciate everything they are doing to raise awareness and fund groundbreaking research", added Associate Director of Development for the American Cancer Society in Tennessee, Audrey Williams.

This year, the Nashville campaign has set a goal to raise $175,000. To make a donation or to learn more about the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Nashville, visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/nashvilletn.

