ChannelAdvisor Adds Solutions to Use with Amazon Local Selling, Helping Sellers Grow Their Businesses

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced ChannelAdvisor's multichannel commerce platform now includes solutions for sellers who want to offer in-store pickup within the Amazon Local Selling program.

Recently announced at the Amazon Accelerate conference on October 21, Local Selling is currently available to select sellers who can deliver products to customers' homes within local delivery areas and/or offer Buy Online, Pickup in Store (BOPIS) at their retail stores and/or warehouses.

ChannelAdvisor's solution is designed to help sellers participating in Amazon Local Selling to manage the in-store pickup experience, including their store setup, store-level inventory, and order status updates ("ready-for-pickup" and "picked up"). In-store pickup adds to ChannelAdvisor's existing solutions for sellers who leverage a range of Amazon services.

"Online shoppers have grown accustomed to the convenience and speed of in-store pickup," said Steve Frechette, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "Our solution helps sellers in Amazon Local Selling provide the in-store pick-up options their customers are actively seeking. We're thrilled to invite sellers to leverage ChannelAdvisor's expanded support to help grow their businesses."

Amazon is among more than 200 selling channels integrated with ChannelAdvisor's robust platform, enabling brands and retailers to reach consumers worldwide. ChannelAdvisor's platform includes powerful automation capabilities that offer brands and retailers a competitive edge, helping streamline operations, improve inventory and order management, and boost product visibility across marketplaces, search engines, retail and social sites.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

