JEGI CLARITY Has Advised imre on Their Sale To RLH Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to RLH Equity Partners.

JEGI CLARITY logo (PRNewsfoto/JEGI CLARITY)

Imre is a leading digital communications agency committed to creating purpose driven ideas for blue-chip healthcare and consumer brands. Established in 1993, imre works with many of the world's leading and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data and analytics.

RLH's approach to growth, client service and innovation closely aligns with the imre values and goals. The investment will propel imre's growth expansion endeavors further, unlocking access to new resources, talent, and in-demand services that will continue to support the firm's clients' business needs and goals. This partnership will fuel imre's focus on expanded expertise across integral service areas such as intel and insights, data and analytics, omnichannel fluency and modern digital and public relations activation. The acquisition comes after years of substantial growth for imre across the health and consumer sectors.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director

+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY