Rebuild SoCal Partnership Wins 10 w3 Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) has been awarded an astounding 10 w3 Awards.

w3 Logo

This is the 16th year these prestigious awards have been awarded by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

"What makes the w3 Awards so significant is that that this was awarded by some of the top marketing and communications professionals in the country." Said RSCP Executive Director, Jon Switalski. "To be given these awards in multiple categories by other Communications Professionals is a distinct honor."

Notably, less than 10% of all the entries judged will be selected as a Gold Winner.

Judges included:

Anne HjortshØj – Director of User Experience for Car Gurus

Jesse Schifano – Designer – Creative Solutions for Spotify

Enrique Arena – Art Director for EA

Christine Acker – Creative Director for Adnauseum, Inc.

Overall, there was one gold award and nine silver awards handed out to RSCP. The gold award was for the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast and with the remaining nine being split three silver awards for the Podcast and six for the SB1 Video Docuseries.

Here is a complete list of the awards won by Rebuild SoCal Partnership for both The Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast and the SB 1 video docuseries:

2021 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcast Features-Best Use of Original Music/Sound Design for Podcasts

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Series-Construction for Podcasts

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Series-Public Service & Activism for Podcasts

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Mini-series & Specials-News & Politics for Podcasts

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Video Features-Best Use of Videography/Cinematography for Video

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video-Cause Awareness for Video

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Video Features-Best Directing for Video

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Branded Entertainment-Cause Awareness for Video

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Immersive-Best Series for Video

2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Branded Entertainment-Series for Video

ABOUT THE ACADEMY OF INTERACTIVE AND VISUAL ARTS - Winning entries for The w3 Awards are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts . The AIVA oversees all judging and provides strategic direction for the w3 Awards. The AIVA is a membership-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. To learn more about the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, please visit aiva.org .

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP – The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is the producer of the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org

Rebuild SoCal Partnership (PRNewsfoto/Southern California Partnership)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership