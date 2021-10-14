Hakluyt opens new office in Washington, D.C.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that it has opened a new office in Washington, DC.

The office will be jointly led by Andrew Exum and Matthew Winters. Andrew joined Hakluyt in 2017, and has worked for the firm in New York and Dallas. Prior to Hakluyt, he served as US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East. He has also worked for Boston Consulting Group in its Washington office, and as an officer in the US Army. Matthew joined Hakluyt in 2019. Before then, he worked at a boutique law firm, advising healthcare companies on legal, regulatory and public policy matters. He previously served in several US government roles, including in the White House as Deputy Special Counsel to the President and as Chief Operating Officer of the Department of Energy's clean energy investment fund, and as an attorney with Williams & Connolly.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "North America has been an increasingly important market for Hakluyt for many years, and I'm delighted that Hakluyt now has an office in the US capital. Andrew and Matt are two outstanding partners in our business, who have already contributed a lot to our company. I am sure they will continue to do so in Washington, providing clients around the world with expert advice on a wide range of commercial issues."

Mark Hanson, Hakluyt's deputy managing partner, who leads the company's North American business, added: "Our business in North America has expanded significantly over the past few years, and we're constantly taking on new corporate and investor clients across the US and Canada. We've long served clients in the Washington area, and opening an office there is an important development for us. It will also allow us to work more easily with clients throughout the southern United States, and the whole team is looking forward to supporting our work there."

Andrew Exum commented: "Having worked for Hakluyt for nearly five years in different parts of the US, it's great to be back in Washington. Both the DC area and the broader south are home to some of the biggest corporations in America, and I'm very much looking forward to working with them."

Matthew Winters remarked: "It is an honor to be opening our Washington office with Andrew. I am excited to have the opportunity to help build our business in this part of the country, advising clients on their most important strategic issues."

Notes to editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Varun Chandra joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He is a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust, the Young Vic theatre, the British Asian Trust, the MCC Foundation, Sesame Workshop, and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. He also sits on the board of IP Group, Inc, and is an impact director for Yaletown.

Mark Hanson joined Hakluyt in 2002. He leads our North American business and is deputy managing partner. Before joining Hakluyt, he saw active service in the UK military in Operation Desert Storm, and worked as a diplomat in Tehran and as a consultant at Bain & Company. Mark is also a former deputy chairman of UK Sport.

Matthew Winters joined Hakluyt in 2019. Before then, he was a partner at a boutique law firm in Washington, where he provided legal counsel and strategic advice to companies in the healthcare sector. Matt previously served in several US government roles, including at the White House, as Deputy Special Counsel to the President, and at the Department of Energy, as Chief Operating Officer of the department's $40 billion clean energy investment fund. Earlier in his career, Matt worked as an associate at Williams & Connolly.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

