Third-Party Risk Management Leader Achieves Record-Setting Customer Growth in Q3 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 -- Prevalent, Inc., the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM), today announced exceptionally strong customer growth and retention in the third quarter of 2021. Expanding on the company's momentum from the first half of 2021, Prevalent:

Grew new business by 119% over Q3 2020, with 170% new customer growth

Increased customer retention by 13% over Q3 2020 driven by high customer satisfaction ratings

Grew partner driven bookings by 394% year over year

"Over the last year, we have been laser focused on delivering the products and services our customers require to ensure they can protect their organizations against today's ever-changing third-party cybersecurity and supply chain threats," stated Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "With additional support from our growing partner program, we are committed to bringing the most comprehensive TPRM platform to organizations worldwide. We've had a great three quarters so far and I'm feeling bullish for an exceptional finish to the year."

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures that come from working with vendors, suppliers and other third parties across the vendor risk management lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs, but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time.

