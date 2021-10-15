Valour Inc., DeFi Technologies' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Reaches Record US$250m in Assets Under Management

More than a US$40m asset increase since beginning of September

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Inc. ("Valour"), the pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has surpassed US$250 million (equivalent of 2.1 billion Swedish Krona ("SEK")) in assets under management ("AUM"). This achievement marks an exceptional first ten months of 2021, as AUM increased more than 2560% since the beginning of the year. In the last 30 days, AUM has increased more than US$40m.

DeFi's recently launched Valour Solana product (symbol: Valour Solana SEK) has seen strong investor interest and inflows. With the imminent listing of Valour's ETPs on the Frankfurt stock exchange and Euronext, the Company expects substantial additional growth of Valour's AUM.

"This remarkable growth of Valour's assets under management is due in part to its dedicated leadership team, but also the increasing institutional investment demand for ETPs," said Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies. "We continue to be impressed with what the incredible team at Valour is doing to launch and make innovative ETPs available for those looking to participate in the rapidly growing DeFi sector and the next wave of financial innovation."

Diana Biggs, Chief Executive Officer of Valour and incoming Chief Strategy Officer of DeFi Technologies, stated: "We are extremely pleased with the continued growth of our AUM. The Valour team is looking forward to the introduction of additional products and exchange listings that will help broaden investor access to this exciting new asset class."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset exchange-traded products with low to zero management fees. Valour's Cardano ("ADA"), Polkadot ("DOT") and Solana (SOL) ETPs were the first of their kind in the Nordics, and the lowest fee ADA, DOT and SOL ETPs in the world. Valour Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero remain the first and only fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin ("BTC") and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/ .

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com.

