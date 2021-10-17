iQIYI releases 260 new titles at 2021 iJOY Conference, integrating content with technology

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or 'the Company'), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 260 new films, TV series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference ("the Conference") held in Shanghai on October 15. The Conference also featured a discussion on how visual contents ought to reflect both viewers' everyday experiences and the current zeitgeist, as well as the Company's belief that integrating content with technology will drive the future of the entertainment industry. Senior iQIYI executives attending the Conference included GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI; WANG Vivian, President of New Consumer Business Group (NCG) and Chief Marketing Officer of iQIYI; WANG Xiaohui, President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI.

Serving viewers through well-crafted stories and seamless user experience

The production capabilities of Chinese video platforms experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, and iQIYI saw considerable achievement in building out show series and producing original contents across genres. As GONG Yu pointed out at the Conference, evolving user needs demand continuous innovation from platforms. Given the changes in the industry and leveraging its strength, iQIYI will continue to create quality content for its viewers by collaborating with top talents, seizing market opportunities, and establishing market differentiation. The Company has built over 70 content studios and forged deep partnerships with film creators, artists and more from across the entertainment industry. In addition to curating contents of high artistic and production value, iQIYI develops interest-driven videos, offering a full spectrum of selection that caters to different user interests.

GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI

iQIYI remains dedicated to creating high-quality content that grows with the viewers. WANG Vivian noted that variety shows of iQIYI, which feature different themes including debate, rap, and suspense mysteries, exemplified how the Company's productions inspire young people today by keeping an authentic record of lives as lived by them. As such, iQIYI also became a trend setter of popular culture in China. While trends might evolve, 'iQIYI will remain its commitment to providing users with high quality, value-adding content.

WANG Vivian , President of New Consumer Business Group (NCG) and Chief Marketing Officer of iQIYI

Meanwhile, iQIYI explores the future of entertainment by enriching its IP assets and innovated technology. As the tech and investor communities increasingly turn to concepts such as the metaverse and NFT, iQIYI is excited to embrace the possibilities of the metaverse as well as its implication. For instance, iQIYI launched in March it's THE9 "X-City" extended reality (XR) concert, backed by its cutting-edge XR technologies that brought to life the high level of immersion and real-time interaction between THE9 and their fans.

President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI WANG Xiaohui highlighted that: "IP-centered content, or 'IP universe', by its nature of fictional narrative, is much similar to the metaverse, which is able to transfer people into another world through immersive stories." At the Conference, iQIYI released two IP "universes" still in the making: the ancient Chinese City universe and the "Light On" universe, with the former focusing on traditional Chinese cultural stories and the latter featuring thriller stories. Aiming to forge a new kind of relationship between viewers and content, the two new universes leverage boundary-breaking technology to enable interaction between characters, scenes, and stories. No longer just bystanders, viewers will become participants who experience stories and evolve in the content creation.

WANG Xiaohui, President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI

Releasing 260 new titles to capture the zeitgeist

High-quality, value-adding content enriches viewer experiences and drives consumption. iQIYI will continue to leverage high-quality content to facilitate the two-way interaction between young people and the different brands that advertise with iQIYI. At the Conference, iQIYI released 260 new titles, encompassing genres ranging from variety shows, dramas, films, children's content, animation, documentaries, sports, and more. High in variety and quality, the new contents ensured a stable supply of material for sponsoring brands.

The variety shows of iQIYI aim to grow with their viewers. "As variety shows from iQIYI echo the real lives of young people, they encourage the younger generation to believe in their goals and live the lives they desire," added WANG Vivian. With titles including Super Sketch Show, Action!, I Can I BB 8, FOURTRY 3, Metaverse Singer, The Rap of China 2022 and Music Campus, iQIYI is set to launch variety shows that reflect the interests and lifestyle of the youth today. Suspense variety shows such as The Detectives' Adventures 2 and Game of Shark 2 leverage technology and allow young people to engage online with each other in different ways. As for Mr. Housework 4, Be with You 2, Yes, I Do 3, and Working Mom 2, they provide nuanced portraits of young people in the different stages and aspects of their lives.

iQIYI also launched four types of C-dramas: epic, hero, history, and romance. Dedicated to honoring China's history and heroes, iQIYI is launching dramas including A Lifelong Journey, Life is a Long Quiet River, Vacation of Love 2, Piercing The Dark, A Love Never Lost, The Wind Blows from Longxi, Eternal Love. In terms of series, the suspense franchise "Light On" will introduce The Pavilion, Wisher, Who is the Murderer, and Gold Panning, which tell thrilling stories by integrating elements of love, adventure and more. Meanwhile, bringing users laughter and joy, the "Laugh On" series gathers famous local comedians and presents De Yun Theater and The Comic Bang, The Accidental Physicians, and The Lord of Losers. iQIYI will also showcase the quality of C-drama with other shows, such as those from "Sweet On".

Working with its affiliated brands, iQIYI aims to keep creating high quality content that captures the emotions, experiences, and lifestyles of young people as well as the emerging cultural trends of the moment. As iQIYI continues to better viewer experiences, the Company also hopes to add value to the industry supply chain, create value resonance with different brands, and achieve long-term mutual wins.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing and online literature.

