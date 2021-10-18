NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foot Locker announced the upcoming launch of a new apparel line LCKR by Foot Locker.

Foot Locker Unveils New Apparel Line – LCKR By Foot Locker

LCKR merges sneaker and sport culture with the heritage of Foot Locker to bring a new iteration of casual wear to the market. These every day, go-to lifestyle pieces compliment the Foot Locker customer's existing wardrobe – particularly those who appreciate style and comfort.

In connection with the launch, musician and activist Gunna stars as the face of LCKR's first ever collection. The rapper has had a close relationship with Foot Locker after recent giveback initiatives in Atlanta with the brand. His dedication to his community and his commitment to balancing his busy life with downtime make him the perfect representative for the line. Gunna is also featured alongside musician Tone Stith, actress Paigion Walker and on-air host Eutel Wallace in the campaign.

"At Foot Locker we're continuing to grow our assortment every day to make sure we're meeting the evolving demands of all of our customers," says Bryon Milburn, Foot Locker Senior Vice President, General Manager. "Today, we're seeing the need for comfort and the acceptance of casual wear in more places than ever before. With LCKR, we have developed an elevated basics line that gives our customers a diverse way to complement their personal styles at a great value."

The debut LCKR collection features cozy fleece sets and stylish options so consumers can tailor their look to their vibe. Key pieces include matching fleece pullover hoodies and tapered sweatpants. This collection includes options in neutral go-tos such as Heather Grey, Bright White and Jet Black, and complimented by seasonal colorway options including Dusty Rose, Back Forest, Blueprint, Bombay Brown and Bloodstone. Available in men's sizes S – XXL, the collection also includes full zip hoodies, cargo pants and matching track jacket and pant sets.

Offered at a range of prices from $40 – $75, this collection officially releases on Wednesday, October 20th at Foot Locker stores globally and online at www.footlocker.com. Additional collections will release through the end of the year and into 2022, including the expansion into Canada.

Over the last few years, Foot Locker has introduced a series of exclusive capsules, including most recently, collaborations with Melody Ehsani and Don C. LCKR represents the latest iteration of a premium, trend-forward collection that is powering the controlled brand strategy at Foot Locker.

