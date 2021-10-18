Nordstrom Invites Customers To Make Merry And Celebrate The Season Of Joy

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the season to Make Merry and Nordstrom is a one-stop destination for customers with the very best gifts, festive experiences, and convenient services to make gifting easy.

The Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Holiday Gift Shop (beginning 10/4 online and 10/18 in-store)

Nordstrom is excited to offer customers the very best gifts for everyone on their list through the Holiday Gift Shop in stores. Customers will discover everything from gifts for the home like cozy robes and colorful cookware to the best gifts for kids, like DIY craft sets and toys to let the imagination run wild. From luxe gifts to unique fitness equipment and electric bikes for the adventurer in your life, no matter who you are shopping for, Nordstrom is where holiday happens.

Online, through the Nordstrom Gift Hub, customers can shop categories like the Best Gifts Under $100, the Best Gifts for Kids, the Best Home Gifts, and more. This year we're curating weekly digital themes giving customers 12 reasons to revel in the moment and 12 reasons to come back the next week for more. We're celebrating with three months of storytelling showcasing the best products, stories and experiences as they come to life at Nordstrom. Find new themes here each week.

Balsam Hill Tree Lots (beginning 10/4)

Experience the stunning realism and meticulous craftsmanship of Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees at our Balsam Hill tree lots, expanded this Holiday to 30 select Nordstrom locations. Explore tree varieties in all shapes and sizes and pick out the perfect centerpiece for your home with the help of a knowledgeable, onsite salesperson.

Holiday Décor Shop (beginning 10/18)

Make it festive and shop hundreds of ornaments and seasonal decor, including a selection of exclusive and new-to-Nordstrom brands.

Pop-In@Nordstrom (beginning 10/22)

Celebrate the holidays with Make it Pop-In@Nordstrom. The shop features an assortment of gifts that span across children's, pantry, home, games & entertainment, beauty and self-care, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind items. Featured brands include The Dough Project, Super Smalls, Just Dutch , Big Heart Tea's, Lady Falcon Coffee Club, Omsom, Opopop, Dada, Intentionally Blank, Sleepy Jones, Susan Alexandra , Chop Fit, Ordinary Habit, Arcade1Up, FlikrFire, Hannah Jewett , Fuugly, Baked Beauty Co, Kiramoon, Megababe, Saya, Violet Clair , Yellow Owl Workshop and so many more.

New Concepts@Nordstrom (beginning 11/4)

Shop an eclectic selection of independent makers, quirky artisans, novelty products and handcrafted goods meant to make your life just a little more bizarre with the latest iteration of New Concepts@Nordstrom, Concept 015: Make It Bazaar. Featured brands include, Advisory Board Crystals, Ashish, Be@rbrick, Bode, Eckhaus Latta, Earth Burners by F.MILLER x JAM,Flagstuff, Mate, Missoni Home, More Joy, Schott NYC, Skateroom, Twelve, Wary Meyers, and more.

Nordstrom Rack

There are even more reasons to Rack this Holiday season with gifts for everyone in the family at incredible savings. Shop the best brands with ease and convenience throughout the Holiday season and explore much anticipated deals during Rack Friday and Cyber Monday. Gift shops featuring gifts under $25 , $50 , $100 and more will be available both online and in Nordstrom Rack stores. Nordstrom Rack will also be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with opportunities to donate while shopping your favorite name brands.

Make Merry, The Nordstrom Holiday Campaign

Nordstrom encourages customers to "Make Merry" through this year's marketing campaign, which was inspired by the happy, sometimes hilarious mid-revelry moments that turn the season into a celebration. The campaign features a wide range of people—from a multi-generational family to moms and their daughters, close friends, and partners—experiencing real joy and connection by coming together in the magic of the holiday season. The campaign, produced by Nordstrom, intentionally mixes styling from the cast members' own wardrobes with Nordstrom merchandise to authentically showcase each individual's personal style. The resulting photos and videos will run across multi-channel media throughout the season, along with a selection of real-life family snapshots from Nordstrom employees and friends of the brand.

Festive Experiences Are in Full Swing

Did Someone Say Photo Booth? (beginning 10/18)

Make memories in a flash and snap sharable and festive holiday photos through our immersive photo sets available in 22 Nordstrom locations throughout the U.S. Backdrops vary by location, and four stores will have a booth designed by a featured brand partner -- either Converse, Levi's or UGG.



Designed by Nordstrom : Lights, reflections and fantasy! Nordstrom-designed backdrops vary by location, featuring either a mirrored infinity-style experience, a flood of twinkling holiday-inspired lights or a dimensional background of bright, fluorescent light beams.

Designed by Levi's : The Levi's Indigo room was created in partnership with Levi's and multimedia artist Chris Wrobleski , who is known for his large-scale installations that evoke the organic flow found in nature. Built from recycled clothing, the space is draped with braided indigo nets, bringing to life an ethereal, dreamy, denim-inspired world.

Designed by UGG : Holiday goes grand in our UGG photo booth experience. Oversized festive elements fill the space, creating a dramatic backdrop for capturing memories with family and friends.

Designed by Converse: The Kaleidoscope Capsule experience by Converse features the artwork of Jordan Moss , a Brooklyn -based illustrator and graphic designer known for vibrant, surreal dreamscapes. The booth celebrates the joy of friends, family and community, with an emphasis on the power of giving.

We'll share your photobooth photo with you via email, making it quick and easy for you to post socially, print for a holiday keepsake, or add to holiday cards. Select locations even offer the option to turn your captures into a dynamic digital gif.

Santa is Real (beginning 10/4)

Santa Chats

Santa is back! We are excited to offer a personalized, virtual chat experience – a private, 10-minute video call with Santa himself! Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds benefit Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada with a $10,000 donation guarantee to each organization.

Letters to Santa

Customers can email Santa and track their letter to the North Pole or drop off a handwritten letter in stores and curbside to receive a personalized response starting November 26 .

Santa Greeting

New this year, customers can purchase a personalized, pre-recorded video from Santa to be delivered by Christmas. Tickets are $20 with videos delivered by Christmas week.

The Most Delicious Time of Year

Merry Sips & Bites (11/26 - 12/4)

Enjoy seasonal treats and holiday specials at our restaurants.

Restaurant Week (12/4 - 12/17)

Come dine with us and enjoy a three-course meal, including chef-curated holiday features.

The Holiday Breakfast (throughout December)

Mornings are magical this time of year. We make them extra warm and fuzzy with a delicious holiday-inspired breakfast, kids' activities and merry music throughout December.

We Make It Easy and Special

This holiday season, Nordstrom is committed to making holiday shopping for yourself and others easy and convenient with gift wrapping, Santa Sacks, free virtual and in-store gift help, curbside and in store pick up, styling services and personalization.

Free Gift Wrap

This holiday season, Nordstrom will offer four unique holiday gift wrap prints inspired by different holiday celebrations at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores. Full-service gift wrapping is available at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores including a variety of gift wrap, gift tags and ribbon options. Customers can pick up their Nordstrom.com orders with free gift wrapping in-store and curbside at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores. Customers in select markets can pick up their Nordstrom.com orders gift wrapped in silver gift wrap from their most convenient Nordstrom Rack store. For shipped orders, customers can add a free gift message, purchase a $3 DIY gift-box kit, have their item gift boxed for $5 or bring their item to Nordstrom to be gift wrapped for free. Plus, all holiday gift wrap and gift boxes are 100% recyclable.

Santa Sacks

Reusable burlap Santa Sacks were a customer favorite for bundling gifts last year, so we're bringing them back again with more size and shape varieties. Customers can shop medium Santa Sacks for $25, large Santa Sacks for $30 and dog stockings for $30 at Nordstrom.com and in store with DIY personalization kits. Customers who purchase Santa Sacks online can bring them to any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Local for complimentary personalization. Mini-burlap sacks that are perfect for jewelry for $9 large stocking for $45 and the other Santa Sack options will be available at select Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores for in-store personalization. From October 22 to December 31, a portion of the proceeds of Santa Sacks sold at the Nordstrom NYC flagship and Men's Store, as well as Nordstrom Local in New York City's West Village and Upper East Side will be donated to Good+Foundation, a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers. Nordstrom is committed to making a minimum donation of $10,000 .

Free Gift Help

Nordstrom is here to help you make your holiday gift list and check it twice. Customers can make and share their Nordstrom wish list with a stylist or salesperson. Chat with a stylist or schedule a virtual or in-store gifting appointment.

In-Store and Curbside Pick Up

Customers can pick up their Nordstrom.com or NordstromRack.com order at their most convenient Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local. Curbside pickup is available at all Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom Locals. Customers in our top 20 markets can enjoy on average 4x increased merchandise availability on Nordstrom.com for next day pickup. Bonus: you can pick up your Nordstrom.com purchases gift wrapped for pick up at curbside or in store.

Get Styled with Free Styling Services

Nordstrom stylists will help you look great and feel your best for whatever you're doing this holiday season. Whether you need an outfit for holiday family photos, your company party, a dinner party with friends or cozy weekend wear, Nordstrom stylists make shopping easy and fun. Customers can try before they buy with Nordstrom Trunk Club chat with a stylist for personalized outfit recommendations or schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with a stylist at Nordstrom or Nordstrom Local.

Make it Personal

One of the best ways to make a gift special is to personalize it. Visit any Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local or Nordstrom Rack to get your gift personalized. Whether you're adding initials to a denim jacket or a name to a blanket, Nordstrom tailors can help make your gifts as unique as the recipient.

Make a Holiday Shopping Plan

This holiday season, we anticipate the hottest gifts may sell out on our sites and shipping could take longer than we'd all like due to global supply chain challenges and shipping delays affecting manufacturers, retailers and shoppers around the world. Knowing there are challenges gives customers an opportunity to make a holiday shopping plan. We think it's smart to build in a little extra time to make sure you're able to check off everything on your list. Throughout the holiday season, we invite customers to filter on Nordstrom.com to see what product is available for Pick Up Today at their most convenient Nordstrom store.

Make a Difference

Nordstrom is committed leaving the world better than we found it. This holiday season, along with our customers we will support Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada. By 2025, we aim to raise $5 million from cause-marketing campaigns, including holiday, for core partners who support families.

Donate to Operation Warm: From October 18 through December 31 , Nordstrom customers can support Operation Warm and help provide brand new coats to children in need by adding a donation to their Nordstrom.com purchase. On November 30 , customers can purchase a giving tag in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores. Just $25 provides a brand-new coat to a child in need.

Donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America: From November 30 through December 31 , customers can purchase a Sponsor-a-Moment tag at Nordstrom Rack stores or add a donation to their NordstromRack.com purchase.

Buy a Gift Card : Nordstrom donates 1% of all gift card sales to nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada . Nordstrom gift cards are 100% recyclable.

Sustainable Style and Gifts That Give Back: Looking for a gift that gives back or aligns with your values? Browse : Looking for a gift that gives back or aligns with your values? Browse Nordstrom Sustainable Style . Since 2019, Nordstrom has offered customers a shoppable Sustainable Style category on Nordstrom.com that makes it easy for items that are responsibly manufactured or packaged, made with sustainably sourced materials or ingredients, or give back with every purchase.

Join Our Team

Our people are key to enabling us to help deliver outstanding service to our customers, and we strive to be the employer of choice and to make Nordstrom a place where our people can build long-term, rewarding careers. This holiday season, Nordstrom aims to hire more than 28,000 employees across our US and Canada Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores, supply chain facilities and customer care team. Nordstrom offers competitive pay, a merchandise discount of 20%, and employment opportunities once the season has ended that could include medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and much more. For more information, please read our hiring blog.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

