Shutterstock Announced As Exclusive House Photography Partner For Advertising Week New York 2021 The partnership provides Shutterstock with the exclusive rights to capture and license live content from the in-person event, taking place in New York City from October 18 to October 21

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service production solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an exclusive photography partnership with Advertising Week New York, the world's largest annual gathering of marketing, media and technology leaders. This flagship event will take place from October 18 to October 21, 2021 at Hudson Yards in New York City, and will feature thought leadership from leading industry professionals across advertising, marketing and creative industries, networking opportunities and A-list music and comedy performances.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)

As the exclusive house photographer, Shutterstock will capture over 200 hybrid events across six stages, including the Opening Gala, the Wrap Party, talking panels and musical acts.

"Advertising Week 2021 provides advertisers and marketers with an incredible opportunity to celebrate brand excellence, discover the trends from industry professionals across marketing, advertising and media, as well as share learnings and best practices with partners and customers," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock. "Advertising Week New York is a dynamic, industry-leading event, and we are delighted to be the exclusive house photographer this year, documenting both live and virtual sessions that bring together brilliant minds from brands, agencies, media, and technology."

"After a shift to virtual-only in 2020 and most of '21, we are thrilled to partner with Shutterstock to document our live return at Hudson Yards and what is shaping up to be our most ambitious Advertising Week yet," said Matt Scheckner, Global Chief Executive Officer at Advertising Week. "We constantly strive to celebrate innovation within our programming and speakers, and we are excited to have our partners at Shutterstock capturing these important conversations."

Advertising Week New York 2021 will take place at Hudson Yards beginning Monday, October 18 through Thursday, October 21, and tickets are available for purchase at advertisingweek.com.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service production solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.8 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 380 million images and more than 22 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

ABOUT ADVERTISING WEEK

Advertising Week is a global business intelligence platform serving marketing, media, brand, advertising and technology professionals. Founded in 2004 in New York, Advertising Week's global footprint has expanded to five additional worldwide live events: AWEUROPE (London); AWASIA (Tokyo); AWAPAC (Sydney); AWAfrica (Johannesburg); and AWLATAM (Mexico City). In addition to live events, the global thought leadership platform also contains online education (AWLearn) and year-round original content (AW360).

For more information, visit advertisingweek.com.

