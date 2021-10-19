Atlanta-based A5 Volleyball Club joins League One Volleyball

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, A5 Volleyball joins the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Atlanta-based A5.

A5 joins the LOVB ecosystem today alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. Since A5 was founded in 2004, it has won 12 National Championships, 100 Qualifier Medals, and sent nearly 1,000 athletes to play on the collegiate level. In partnership with LOVB, A5 will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches.

"A5 and LOVB have adjoining interests. To be part of something unique and rare. To pursue a dream and a goal bigger than any one individual is an opportunity that comes along only occasionally," said Bob Westbrook and Gabe Aramian, A5 Founders and Directors. "This is that moment, that opportunity for which so many of us have waited a lifetime: to change the world of women's sport forever through our LOVB for the game. Our partnership with LOVB will bring More resources. More support. More community. More LOVB."

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

In partnership with A5, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.

League One Volleyball (LOVB) reimagines the future of volleyball in the US, creating a professional volleyball league and network of junior volleyball clubs across the country.

