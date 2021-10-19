DaVita Inc. Schedules Virtual Capital Markets Day for November 16, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A direct link to the webcast is: https://davita.zoom.us/j/86374282834?pwd=WTc0MDNaSEZaUnRIZ3ErZ0N6YjUxdz09

The event will be broadcast live via webcast on our web site at investors.davita.com. Investors who are unable to listen live will be able to access a replay of the presentation via our website.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2021, DaVita served 204,300 patients at 2,828 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 331 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jim Gustafson

jim.gustafson@davita.com

