E&S Grounding Solutions Selects Augmentir to Further Innovate its Best-in-Class Electrical Grounding Services with the Latest in Connected Worker Technology Leading electrical service provider uses Augmentir's AI-powered connected worker platform to improve the safety, quality, and efficiency of its on-site grounding engineering services

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc. , the world's only provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software, today announced that E&S Grounding Solutions ("E&S") has selected Augmentir to further connect, digitize, and modernize its highly specialized electrical services.

With nearly 20 years of dedicated grounding installations across the USA and international sites, plus numerous electrical engineering books published, E&S Grounding Solutions specializes in providing best-in-class electrical grounding services and live online training on an international scale. The company offers innovative grounding solutions -- a critical safety feature for all electrical installations, including industrial, utility, and generating plant applications.

By utilizing leading industry computer modeling software, E&S provides highly sophisticated grounding design solutions that reduce costs and provide timely accurate solutions for its clients. The solutions are engineered from detailed soil resistivity test data, analysis, and computer modeling, delivering critical safety features for the industrial and utility sectors. Now, with Augmentir, E&S is further digitizing and optimizing its processes and procedures for a range of services that the company offers, including:

Onsite Engineering Services - Augmentir's connected worker and digital workflow tools improve the accuracy and quality of physical site evaluations and soil resistivity testing, allowing field technicians to connect and coordinate with various instrumentation they bring along to the site. Augmentir's tools improve the field technicians' accuracy with automated field data collection and decision support.

Remote Expert Assistance Services - Augmentir augmented reality-based remote collaboration solution allows E&S Grounding Solutions to remotely assist its clients' maintenance teams or external contractors while onsite.

"We were seeking a solution that would help us connect, digitize, and modernize our onsite engineering services and assistance we provide to our clients," stated Joe Plourde, COO at E&S Grounding Solutions. "Augmentir with its innovative connected worker technology allows us to improve the accuracy and guidance we are providing to our field technicians. Furthermore, Augmentir's AR-based Remote Assist tool allows us to quickly and easily collaborate with customers and provide expert guidance in real-time."

"We are thrilled to be selected by E&S Grounding Solutions as a core technology for their engineering and remote assistance services," stated Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder at Augmentir. "Our partnership with E&S highlights the broad applicability of our AI-based performance support solution across a range of industrial applications, allowing companies like E&S to deliver exactly the right information at the right moment to help their workers do their jobs to the highest possible level."

About E&S Grounding Solutions

E&S Grounding Solutions, Inc., (E&S) is a leading global provider of electrical grounding & earthing engineering services, to include design, site testing and auditing, lightning risk assessments, and advanced diagnostics and analysis. E&S also provides both virtual and onsite Training Services, covering a broad range of related topics including international standards. E&S enables its Clients to realize state-of-the-art grounding designs that are high performing yet exceptionally cost effective. The E&S Mission is to ENGINEER, EDUCATE and EMPOWER the world's leading electrical technology professionals and companies to become safer, more successful, and more profitable, every single day. Learn more at esgrounding.com.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only provider of AI-based connected worker software. Augmentir's software is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that helps industrial companies optimize the safety, quality, and productivity of today's rapidly changing industrial frontline workforce. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's AI in conjunction with the platform's digital workflow and remote collaboration capabilities to optimize their frontline operations and deliver significant growth and continuous improvement in the areas of performance support, training, and workforce development. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

