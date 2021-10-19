SLS Announces Two Culinary Experiences debuting in Miami this November: The Launch of Taste of SLS with a Special DJ Set by Mark Ronson, and Taste of Fi'lia

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS Hotels and Residences is proud to announce the debut of Taste of SLS at SLS South Beach on November 11th, with a special DJ set by Mark Ronson presented by Chase Sapphire®, and a showcase of 10 different culinary and mixology experiences throughout the evening. Additionally, Taste of Fi'lia at SLS Brickell on November 12th will feature the culinary expertise of Chef Victor Rosado of Fi'lia Miami and Australia-born, Chef, hospitality veteran and Culinary Director for the group, Wayne Brown. Both events bring the very best of the culinary world to the heart of Miami.

Taste of SLS logo

Michele Caniato, Chief Brand Officer, SLS states: "We are thrilled to bring two significant culinary events to Miami this November, commencing with the debut of Taste of SLS at SLS South Beach. Mark Ronson will headline this event on November 11th with a special DJ set presented by Chase Sapphire, with Taste of Fi'lia to follow on November 12th. These events are part of the continued growth of our brands and commitment to create memorable experiences for our guests and locals alike."

Kicking off the celebrations on November 11th, Taste of SLS South Beach will feature star-studded festivities bringing together award-winning chefs from across the world and inviting guests to experience a taste of the very best of SLS properties in one glamorous location – as well as an exclusive DJ set by globally acclaimed DJ, songwriter, record producer, Mark Ronson. Taste of SLS South Beach will be home to gastronomic experiences and bars staged throughout the property by culinary collaborators Katsuya Uechi, chef and founder of Katsuya; Dario Cecchini, of Carna; Bernard Lottin, of Cleo; Black River Caviar and The Bazaar by José Andrés, and more. The event will pair inspired food and beverage offerings with exciting entertainment at one of South Beach's most popular properties.

Tickets for the Taste of SLS South Beach event may be purchased at sbe.com/tasteofslssouthbeach with General Admission access prices starting at $125 per person, to VIP experiences starting at $200 per person.

Taste of SLS South Beach 2021 is presented in collaboration with Chase Sapphire, ALL, Red Bull, Danone, and Lavazza, representing some of the major global brand affiliations across the SLS portfolio. On site, Chase Sapphire cardmembers who purchase tickets through Chase Ultimate Rewards ® will have exclusive access to a VIP Chase Sapphire Lounge, providing an intimate viewing area for Mark Ronson's DJ set with dedicated seating and bar access.

Taste of Fi'lia at SLS Brickell will continue the culinary festivities on November 12th. The Italian hotspot, beloved for its warm ambiance and contemporary take on Italian classics, will offer guests a spectacular seated dining experience priced at $135 per person. The evening will commence with a cocktail reception and continue with a specially curated menu by Chef Wayne Brown and Chef Victor Rosado of Fi'lia Miami. The special menu will feature Fi'lia favorites, such as the House Made Stracciatella, Grilled Octopus, and the indulgent Pasta Carbonara. Tickets for Taste of Fi'lia at SLS Brickell are $125 per person and may be purchased HERE .

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021. Ennismore.com

