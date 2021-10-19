The Surgeon General Joins Hinge to Answer This Year's Biggest Cuffing Season Questions

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge, the dating app designed to be deleted, announced today it has teamed up with the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, on a new campaign helping singles combat loneliness and go on COVID-19 safe dates this fall. The initiative features an in-depth video where Dr. Murthy provides best practices and guidelines for dating this cuffing season.

The video includes tips and insights around users' biggest questions surrounding COVID and dating, from when it's safe to kiss someone to what to do if you feel sick. It's available starting today at hinge.co/pandemicdating.

"The pandemic has given us an opportunity to have a conversation, as a society, about human connection and how important it is. A lot of people have struggled with loneliness and isolation during this time, but it's important to remember that you are not alone," said Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. "Our relationships are as important as ever, and we don't have to give up on dating or relationships. There are tools to help make dating safer during the pandemic, and with open communication with your partners, you can still pursue those relationships, helping to make sure that we are healthy, strong, and happy during this pandemic and long afterward."

Over 18 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 safety continues to be a priority for daters. In a Hinge survey, a majority of users shared how it's important to agree on pandemic safety habits with a match. Additionally, 79% of users are looking for a relationship right now.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, finding and building meaningful relationships is more important than ever. We are honored to work with the Surgeon General on tackling loneliness and empowering daters with the best information to go on dates this fall," said Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge.

The campaign is the latest effort from Hinge and the federal government to encourage COVID-19 safety among singles. In June, Hinge gave users the option to share their vaccination status on their profiles. Each U.S. user who updated their vaccination status received a free Rose, a premium like on the app. In partnering with the Surgeon General, Hinge aims to provide the most useful and accurate information for daters as they pursue relationships this year.

