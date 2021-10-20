Khanna Vision Takes Eye Exams Where No One Has Been Before

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khanna Vision Institute is jumping into the 22nd century. Introducing the newest eye technology, patients will be able to be seen by the doctor no matter where he might be. Traveling to see a top, busy, refractive surgeon can be challenging for many because of scheduling conflicts or the drive is too far away. Khanna Vision Institute has implemented new technology to make it more convenient for people to seek the opinion of the Superdoctor Rajesh Khanna, MD . He has been selected as a superdoctor by the Los Angeles Times, for the third year in a row. So there is a need for people to consult him.

When Vision matters, we are the ones to See. Pioneers in PIE or Presbyopic Implant in Eye which allows each eye to see at all distances. It imparts people above 45, spectacle, contacts lens free almost natural vision. We are experts in no cut superlasik, idesign lasik, Implantable Collamer Lens or ICL. We have successfully halted progression of Keratoconus with Cross Linking. Cosmetic Pterygium surgery has revived the careers of many an actor.Rajesh Khanna, MD is Founder and Medical Director (PRNewsfoto/Khanna Vision Institute)

This feat will be achieved by using the latest cutting edge technology of ophthalmic instruments like video slit lamps, digital phoropters, Fundus camera and Ocular Coherence tomographies. The machines are operated by highly skilled technicians. The data, pictures and the results are loaded in real time in a cloud based HIPPA certified Electronic Health Record system. Dr. Khanna reviews them in real time and interacts with the patient using video chat of EHR or Google work space. The doctor discusses his findings with the patients as well as be able to hear the patients concerns.

Dr. Rajesh Khanna stated, "I founded Khanna Vision Institute to set a standard in the industry for patient convenience and thoroughness and using remote technology to make it easier for the people was the next logical step." These telehealth robotic exams are non contact, painless exams. These are not online exams being performed by software, like the ones used by optical chains.

"Our exams preserve the human interaction between doctor and patient," said Dr. Khanna. As a big concern for patients is making sure they are seen by a real doctor, Khanna Vision Institute wants to make sure it is clear that these are real exams, just done at a distance. At each location, there will still be another doctor on the premises.

Another key feature in being able to do these exams remotely is helping the patient cut back on their travel time. For example, if the doctor is in Beverly Hills that day, but the patient is at the Moorpark office he can still look at the patients data, and speak with them even though they are 40 miles away from each other. Debbie surmised it well " I went in for an annual exam for glasses. When I enquired about Lasik eye surgery , I was expecting to be just given some pamphlets. Instead I was examined for candidacy and had a teleexam with Dr. Khanna right away, Wow it took all hesitancy away and I am already looking forward to my painless lasik eye surgery."

To learn more about Khanna Vision Institutes step into the future, or what services they can provide, please visit www.khannainstitute.com or call (310)482-1240.

KHANNA VISION INSTITUTE

Beverly Hills

CONTACT: Mary Chantel Schiele

chantel@khannavision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Khanna Vision Institute