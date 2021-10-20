ChannelWorks Named by Atlanta Business Chronicle as One of Atlanta's Best Places to Work in 2021 This award highlights ChannelWorks' commitment to its employees

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelWorks, a Catalyst Tech Ventures company and North America's premier channel solutions provider, was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Receiving this award demonstrates ChannelWorks' consistent commitment to building an engaging and empowering workplace culture for its employees.

Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work award is designed to recognize companies in the Atlanta metropolitan area for going above and beyond in creating workplace cultures that value their employees and foster employee engagement. With over 500 entries, the award surveys employees on their company's workplace culture. The survey covers every aspect of a workplace environment, asking detailed questions about people practices, insurance and benefits, remote-work opportunities, hiring status, and employer's business performance. Award winners are selected based on the responses submitted by its employees.

"All thanks to our incredible team, we are honored to be named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work," said Scott Luce, CEO of ChannelWorks. "We take pride in our company's culture, and we're thrilled that our employees' positive experience is reflected in this award."

The 2021 Best Places to Work award is the latest in a series of successes for ChannelWorks. In August, ChannelWorks announced the launch of ChannelView, a platform purpose-built for channel partners and end users. ChannelView makes managing assets and maintenance contracts simple by organizing all data center-related information in one, comprehensive place. It provides partners insight into the renewal cycles of each customer and affords end users complete control of their assets by offering options to upgrade, extend the life, or dispose of, each asset, which saves time, money, and frustration. The visibility this platform provides helps users save time and money, and it has been received with glowing reviews from partners and end users.

About ChannelWorks: ChannelWorks provides complete IT asset lifecycle support, exclusively serving the IT channel. Delivering everything from IT hardware, customized maintenance support, and ITAD, ChannelWorks supports partners and their end users by providing high-quality, alternative IT lifecycle solutions at considerable cost savings.

