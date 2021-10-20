FOMO Bones Releases New Website Ahead Of 2022 New Product Launches

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the creators of Sunday Scaries , FOMO Bones , the brand known for its high-quality CBD calming dog treat, launches a newly designed website on Shopify — one of the first CBD-approved merchants on the platform.

Ahead of new product innovation under the FOMO Bones umbrella, launching in 2022, the new design will play an integral role in the brand's strategy, providing their community with an improved user experience. The pet CBD market is expected to be over $4 billion by 2028, according to a report from Grand View Research . With the rising demand for animal therapeutics and increasing approval of cannabis-based products, the FOMO Bones website revamp will also serve as a platform to share helpful tips, tricks, and information regarding dog ownership for today's busy (and often stressed out) modern millennial dog owner.

"Our new website reinforces the credibility of our product and service offering, while providing a robust shopping experience that will help us deliver on our growth strategy for the next five years," says Mike Sill, co-founder of Sunday Scaries and FOMO Bones. "We were one of Shopify's first CBD-approved merchants, which is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality products and customer service."

FOMO Bones are made with premium ingredients including CBD, Chamomile, Valerian Root, Passion Flower and L-Tryptophan. The brand is on a mission to end FOMO aka a "Fear of Missing Out," for dogs and pet owners all across the globe. With the new web design, FOMO Bones is providing an affordable and convenient way to keep dog owners stocked up on CBD treats, without needing to manually place a new order each month through a subscription-based model. Pet owners will have full control over their CBD dog treat subscription with the ability to change amounts, frequency, pause, cancel and re-start with a simple click of a button.

FOMO Bones CBD dog treats are available for $23 (subscription) and $29 (one-time purchase). For additional information on FOMO Bones, visit www.fomobones.com or follow @fomobones on Instagram.

About FOMO Bones: From the makers of Sunday Scaries CBD products, FOMO Bones are CBD dog treats made with premium ingredients including CBD, Chamomile, Valerian Root, Passion Flower and L-Tryptophan to help soothe nerves of dogs who deal with daily anxieties such as separation anxiety from their owner, social anxiety, digestive distress, thunderstorms, vet visits, firework phobia, joints and mobility restrictions, and much more.

