Global ESG Investing Surge Drives Growth for Data and Index Providers- Two New Burton-Taylor Reports - Global ESG index revenues increased 29.2% in 2020, reaching $208.7 million for the year.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG investing has grown to unprecedented heights in recent years, driving massive new demand for comprehensive ESG data/analytics as well as expanded ESG index offerings to suit a variety of new investment styles. Both data and index providers are placing increased emphasis on these divisions to keep pace with the rapidly-changing ESG investing landscape according to new research published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, Parameta Solutions.

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. B-T Exchange, Market Data, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence and PR share figures are seen as standards globally. The largest information companies, exchange groups, government organizations, regulatory bodies and advisory firms use Burton-Taylor data as their industry benchmark. http://www.burton-taylor.com/

"Index Providers are addressing investor calls for increased exposure to ESG-linked funds, specifically those centered around climate issues, as sustainability is placed further at the forefront of societal concern," says Sean Eskildsen, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "Strong growth is likely to continue in coming years, though regulatory action and varying market conditions will test investor sentiment in the segment," he adds.

"Driven by unabated investor interest and industry demand, financial data providers are newly focused on offering products and information that help market participants evaluate businesses' adherence to environmental, social, and governance concerns," says Adler Smith, analyst at Burton-Taylor, adding that "This demand for ESG data/analytics comes from all corners of capital markets, but is primarily concentrated with the buy-side."

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of two new reports covering both the ESG index and data industries. The ESG Index report analyzes global revenues by provider and gives insight into the drivers of ESG index growth. The ESG Data/Analytics report looks at the increasing role ESG data/analytics is playing in capital markets and how data providers are reacting to the change.

The reports are available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. Detailed information on the reports can be found on the company's new website and the reports can be purchased by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, or telephone +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group's data & analytics division, Parameta Solutions, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Index, AML/KYC, Media Intelligence/PR and Market Data share figures are seen as the industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics, and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting