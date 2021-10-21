Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Two-Story Building in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to use its sustainable adaptive reuse program to transform the two-story building at 2012 McHenry Ave. into a modern self-storage facility in Modesto.

The U-Haul conversion will render approximately 500 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms. Preliminary plans also call for the creation of a warehouse to accommodate U-Box® portable storage containers.

U-Haul acquired the 45,087-square-foot building on Oct. 5.

"Our self-storage offerings have reached capacity at our other Modesto stores, and demand for our product continues to grow," explained Chris Trudell, U-Haul Company of Central Valley president. "We've been looking for a way to expand here, and providing a new purpose for this existing building is the perfect opportunity."

U-Haul Moving & Storage at McHenry Ave. will be operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Modesto, just two miles away at 1625 McHenry Ave. Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Modesto at (209) 524-7472. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the building was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul has a history of investing in the communities we serve," Trudell said. "Whether we're promoting environmental responsibility by repurposing vacated buildings, creating new jobs or just serving our lifelong customers with residential mobility, we're in the business of supporting our neighbors."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

