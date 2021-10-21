IGEL Elite Partner A2U First to Achieve IGEL Services Specialization CPC, Sirius Computer Solutions, XenTegra, Netplans Cloud Solutions and T4Change follow A2U closely in becoming authorized to deliver IGEL Services and Support to their customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Elite Partner A2U, a national IT services provider dedicated to optimizing technology solutions for customers across a wide range of vertical industries, including healthcare, has achieved the IGEL Services Provider Specialization. A2U was the first IGEL partner to achieve this specialization and following them closely in achieving this designation are North America IGEL Elite Partners Computer Products Corp., Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., and XenTegra, as well as EMEA Partners Netplans Cloud Solutions and T4Change.

(PRNewsfoto/IGEL)

"As an Elite Level partner in the IGEL Velocity program, A2U has demonstrated a tremendous amount of commitment to growing and sustaining their IGEL business, and we are very excited to see CPC, Sirius, XenTegra, Netplans Cloud Solutions and T4Change follow so closely in achieving this designation as well," said Balaji Subramanian, Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "During this critical time when customers need secure, manageable and flexible technology solutions that deliver on the promise of work from anywhere, IGEL's offerings that enable them to optimize the use of digital workspaces, backed by services and support offered through our partners, make for an unbeatable combination."

Subramanian continued, "Many of our customers are currently going through digital transformations and need our partners' help in solving for business outcomes, which include new services and support. With this in mind, we created the Services Specialization certification to prepare our partners to provide the post-sales services and support our mutual customers need to drive the successful adoption of our products and solutions, which in turn leads to higher renewal rates and recurring revenue for both the partner and IGEL."

Established in January 2021 with the launch of the IGEL Velocity program, partners qualifying for the IGEL Services Specialization must be enrolled in the IGEL Velocity program, and hold current IGEL Academy certifications including: the IGEL Certified Professional (ICP), IGEL Certified Sales Professional (ICSP) and these advanced technical certifications: IGEL Certified Engineer (ICE) and IGEL Certified Architect (ICA). Further, the partner must be able to develop and deliver a demo of the IGEL solution, and be capable of providing runbooks and implementation guidebooks based on IGEL Deployment Guidelines and Best Practices for customer engagements.

"A2U is proud to be the first IGEL partner to achieve these requirements and earn the IGEL Services and Support specialization," said Dan Dillman, CEO, A2U. "Our elevation through this specialization truly demonstrates A2U's ability to deliver powerful, software-driven solutions that enable our customers to securely connect their workers to their digital workspaces, regardless of whether they are working from home, at the office or another location. This is a significant achievement for the A2U team, and we look forward to leveraging it to create new opportunities for growth in 2021 and beyond."

"Through the IGEL Services Specialization, partners that achieve this designation will benefit from priority access to IGEL demo units, leads and referral opportunities for services, as well as being eligible to receive partner support tickets, discounted subscriptions to IGEL Academy, and more," said Phil Eden, Senior Director of North America Channel Sales, IGEL. "We congratulate A2U on being the first to achieve this designation, and are also proud to be celebrating with CPC, Sirius, XenTegra, Netplans Cloud Solutions and T4Change in achieving their IGEL Services and Support Specialization."

IGEL Velocity: Creating Opportunity and Driving Profitability

IGEL Velocity helps partners create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitability, by providing them with exclusive access to the resources that drive business success -- IGEL sales and technical training through IGEL Academy, deal registration, rebates, market development funds (MDF) and other programs through IGEL Launchpad, IGEL's partner portal. The program includes three tiers:

Entry Partner . Partners are required to obtain fundamental sales and technical proficiency in IGEL products and solutions, developing a pipeline and their first sale.

Expert Partner. The partner is required to develop a dedicated IGEL practice with designated sales and technical staff who are leading new customer acquisitions, co-sell opportunities, and growing the partner's competency in providing IGEL products and solutions.

Elite Partner. Partners consistently sell the IGEL portfolio, either regionally or globally, and have a fully-dedicated IGEL practice committed to driving sales, acquiring new logos, increasing wallet share, renewing, and delivering services and support.

For more information on IGEL Velocity, visit https://www.igel.com/partners.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IGEL Technology