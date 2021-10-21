Laserfiche Named as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — was named as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms. Laserfiche was evaluated as one of 18 vendors in the market, and was recognized based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Today's most successful digital transformation strategies focus heavily on content-centric process automation and increasing access to critical information, which our products help organizations achieve," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "Laserfiche remains committed to providing the connected, intuitive digital experiences that organizations need, and employees and customers expect."

According to Gartner, "Visionaries, like Leaders, present modern, innovative and often highly differentiated offerings. They typically have broad applicability across several industries and geographies. Visionaries are suitable for organizations looking to modernize and transform. They can tackle familiar problems in new ways."

The Laserfiche product suite — including e-forms, document management, workflow rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and robotic process automation (RPA) — is available as a SaaS or self-hosted system. Laserfiche's platform provides organizations with capabilities to:

Rapidly automate business processes at scale with intuitive, no-code interfaces that include RPA, automatic content classification and machine learning-based Smart Invoice Capture

Jump-start deployments with prebuilt industry templates, including electronic forms and workflows

Integrate content workflows with business applications using secure APIs

Deploy a hybrid architecture to support both cloud and on-premises business applications

Provide content- and process-driven insights with analytics

Enable business innovation securely with a multi-tenant SaaS platform, providing information governance, enterprise security and robust records management

"The City of Los Angeles embraces technology and innovation to transform our services to residents and businesses, even being recognized by the Center for Digital Government as a top digital city in the U.S.," said Ted Ross, CIO of the City of Los Angeles. "Key to our digital strategy are visionary partners, like Laserfiche, who are committed to innovation and can provide robust tools for digital transformation that elevate the user experience for all Angelenos."

"We believe to be named a Visionary is a testament to Laserfiche's relentless focus on product innovation and our customers — especially those that drive hyper-automation and digital workplace initiatives," said Thomas Phelps IV, senior vice president of corporate strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. "Thanks to customer feedback, we were also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms."

