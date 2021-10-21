Live Nation Unveils Live Stubs™ Digital Collectible NFT Ticket Stubs, Minting First Ever Set For The SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA: PARADISE AGAIN TOUR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) today announced the company will be collaborating with artists to give fans digital collectible NFT ticket stubs called Live Stubs, which will be included with tickets on select Live Nation shows in North America. In an industry first, Live Nation's Live Stubs digital collectible NFTs will mirror the unique section, row, and seat of each ticket purchased, allowing fans to collect ticket stubs once again - this time with more capabilities. Reimagining ticket stubs as digital collectible NFTs opens up a whole new world of possibilities for artists to extend the live experience and engage with ticket holders before, during and after the show. Live Nation's Live Stubs offers artists a turnkey solution to share NFTs at scale on a platform that naturally celebrates their most loyal fans, and artists will be able to work with the Live Nation team to integrate special experiences and rewards.

Live Nation will deliver the first-ever Live Stubs digital collectible NFTs for fans purchasing tickets to the upcoming SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA: PARADISE AGAIN TOUR, the band's first tour in 10 years. Fans will be able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com. These are collector items and will not replace the digital tickets needed to physically enter the show.

"Our Live Stubs product brings back the nostalgia of collecting ticket stubs while also giving artists a new tool to deepen that relationship with their fans and we can't wait to see what the creativity of this community dreams up as it grows," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "Special thanks to SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA for kicking it off for their upcoming tour."

Tickets for the SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA tour go on sale Friday October 29 at SWEDISHHOUSEMAFIA.com. Live Stubs will automatically be given for free to fans who purchase a primary ticket to tour stops that are promoted by Live Nation and in venues powered by Ticketmaster's digital ticketing platform. Fans can also share links to view their Live Stubs on social media to let friends know they will be attending the show. More features and offerings will be announced closer to the concerts. Long revered by fans for their bombastic live performances, the band's previous outing, "One Last Tour," sold over 1,000,000 tickets.

Live Nation's NFTs, including Live Stubs, are minted on an eco-friendly blockchain. Beyond Live Stubs, many of the company's festivals like Lollapalooza, EDC, Governor's Ball have already created their own unique NFTs and marketplaces. Ticketmaster also has the ability to mint and share NFTs along with events ticketed through its industry-leading digital ticketing technology. Live Nation Entertainment has been investing in blockchain technology since 2018, and will continue to explore new products and offerings in the space.

