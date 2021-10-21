Speclipse included in MedTech Outlook rating of top 10 non-invasive device companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speclipse, a startup specializing in laser spectroscopic and AI-based medical diagnostic technologies and a member of Born2Global Centre, was recently included in MedTech Outlook's "Top 10 Non Invasive Device Companies" ranking for 2021.

MedTech Outlook is an authoritative American healthcare media company that selects 10 of the top non-invasive medical device companies from around the world each year based on their innovative outcomes in terms of big data and IoT. Of the 10 finalists for 2021, which included Boston Scientific (USA) and Alma Laser (Israel), Speclipse was the only Asian company.

Speclipse received high scores in the MedTech Outlook assessment for the technology and innovativeness of Spectra-Scope, its independently-developed skin cancer diagnostic device. Spectra-Scope enables real-time, non-invasive diagnoses of suspected cases of skin cancer. With a sensitivity of 95 percent and specificity of 87 percent, the device is not only highly sensitive to instances of skin cancer, and therefore able to reduce the number of unnecessary biopsies, but was also recognized for making the diagnostic process more convenient for patients and improving the accuracy and efficiency of such diagnoses. MedTech Outlook stressed the innovativeness of Speclipse's attempt at early diagnosis of diseases such as stomach cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and pancreatic cancer based on blood by expanding the subject pool to which laser and AI technologies can be applied. (Speclipse was featured on the cover of and in a special interview for the September issue of MedTech Outlook magazine.)

Sung Hyun Pyun, Founder and CEO of Speclipse, said, "Our inclusion in MedTech Outlook's Top 10 Non Invasive Device Solution Companies is an important accomplishment in that it is proof, provided by a foreign evaluator, of the technological prowess and marketability of Spectra-Scope, which diagnoses skin cancer in real-time through non-invasive means."

Speclipse, which began as a developer of cancer diagnostic devices, was founded in 2015 by a group of Stanford University master's and Ph.D. degree holders. Its first product, Spectra-Scope, received medical device certification in 2020 in Australia, Brazil, and the EU and is currently supported by a sales network that spans over 20 countries. Spectra-Scope was recently licensed for commercial sale in Australia and the EU, with plans underway for expanding its sales channels with a focus on Western countries, where there is a high prevalence of skin cancer.

In September, Speclipse designated Korea Investment & Securities as its IPO manager. The company is currently preparing to be listed on the KOSDAQ, with the goal of submitting its request for preliminary examination in the second half of 2022. Moving forward, Speclipse will be expanding its overseas businesses based on funding secured through contests and accelerating its growth by conducting clinical trials of blood analyzers.

For more detailed information on Speclipse, visit www.speclipse.com.

About Speclipse

Established in 2015, Speclipse (www.speclipse.com) was founded by Sung Hyun Pyun, a graduate of Stanford University and former consultant at Boston Consulting Group. The company is being recognized worldwide for its technological prowess, and it is the only Korean company that was selected as a Top 10 Dermatology Solution Providers by Medtech Outlook, a magazine for US healthcare professionals. Speclipse began with skin cancer diagnostics and is now expanding its business scope to include blood analysis. Several biotech VCs, including SB, are actively supporting the company as shareholders.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

