Three Leading Texas ENT Practice Groups Come Together to Form ENT Specialty Partners

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENT & Allergy Centers of Texas, Texas ENT & Allergy, and Texoma ENT & Allergy have joined together to form ENT Specialty Partners (ESP), creating one of the largest independent ear, nose, and throat practices in the country. The focus of ESP is to create a cutting-edge practice with access to best-in-class physician support, advanced information technology infrastructure, collaborative opportunities, and professional expertise. This collaboration will allow ESP's physician partners to build toward the future together.

ENT Specialty Partners

"We formed ESP to allow our physician partners to provide the highest quality care in this challenging and evolving healthcare environment," said CEO and co-founder, Ron Kuppersmith, MD. "We are building a management team led by physicians and with unparalleled experience in the delivery of ENT services."

Kuppersmith is co-founder of Texas ENT & Allergy in College Station, Texas, and is joined by Texoma ENT & Allergy, Wichita Falls' premier ENT practice.

"Our commitment to quality, compassionate patient care hasn't changed with this partnership," said Jed Grisel, MD, physician partner at Texoma ENT & Allergy. "Our teams will now have access to a wide range of support and resources to strengthen our ability to care for our patients."

Also joining the ESP community is The ENT & Allergy Centers of Texas, the largest ENT group in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with 10 physicians across four locations.

"The history of our practice has been one of consistent growth, so joining ESP was an easy decision given the quality of the physicians in the other groups," said Richard Thrasher, MD, co-founder of The ENT & Allergy Centers of Texas. "We are excited to partner with additional like-minded physicians who will help us meet our goal to provide unrivaled care in our communities."

ESP now includes 20 ENT physicians, 12 audiologists, and a number of advanced practice providers and support staff providing a wide range of services in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 11 Texas locations: Allen, Bellville, Brenham, Bryan-College Station, Celina, Giddings, Huntsville, La Grange, McKinney, Plano, and Wichita Falls. Learn more about ESP at ENTSP.com.

