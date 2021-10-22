Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 56,761 units, a 1% decrease compared with October 2020. Hyundai set new October total sales records for Venue, Palisade and Kona, and achieved the best-ever month for Nexo. Hyundai outperformed the industry with forecasts predicting a 20% drop in total industry sales.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

"Hyundai dealers are turning vehicles quickly as consumer demand remains strong for our product portfolio," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We established several total and retail model records in October, and overall we are continuing to gain substantial market share."

October Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 52,767 retail units, an October retail record, and an increase of 1%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow significantly, increasing 290% on the month. SUV retail sales increased 4% on the month, representing 70% of retail volume.

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 56,761 57,395 -1% 642,396 500,820 28%

October Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai's Evolve Showroom on Amazon: Shoppers can Shoppers can discover available Hyundai vehicles at participating dealers and begin the vehicle selection process directly on Amazon

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study: J.D. Power J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its highest ranked mass market brand in the annual tech experience study

Hydrogen Infrastructure: Hyundai California Hyundai joined Shell Hydrogen to encourage growth of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure in

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Hits Dealerships: The limited-production vehicle that The limited-production vehicle that debuted in the action film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins," is now available at dealerships

Hispanic Heritage Month: Hyundai Hyundai celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a multifaceted campaign including philanthropic and community-based support

Best Global Brands: Hyundai Hyundai ranked No. 35 in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2021

OKAY Hyundai!: Hyundai and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, Hyundai and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their inaugural marketing campaign, entitled OKAY Hyundai

Sobre Ruedas Awards: The 2022 Santa Cruz and IONIQ 5 both The 2022 Santa Cruz and IONIQ 5 both received 2021 Sobre Ruedas Awards at the 2021 Miami International Auto Show

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Accent 2,863 1,129 154% 17,699 13,444 32% Elantra 8,447 11,428 -26% 114,553 86,531 32% Ioniq 1,621 1,202 35% 17,177 10,441 65% Kona 8,440 6,540 29% 79,368 59,353 34% Nexo 63 37 70% 345 175 97% Palisade 8,670 7,519 15% 73,343 68,102 8% Santa Cruz 1,848 0 --- 4,841 0 --- Santa Fe 7,040 9,072 -22% 96,696 79,492 22% Sonata 5,561 7,570 -27% 86,021 60,696 42% Tucson 9,735 10,898 -11% 125,782 102,037 23% Veloster 218 443 -51% 1,958 7,028 -72% Venue 2,255 1,557 45% 24,613 13,521 82%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America