Commvault Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"During the quarter we saw a significant increase in new customer revenue," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Winning new customers and taking market share is foundational to meeting our longer-term financial objectives. At the same time, we did not meet our expectations for the quarter. We believe the impact was principally isolated to delayed software opportunities that are part of larger IT Transformation projects. In addition, we believe industry-wide supply chain issues are impacting our customers sourcing of hardware components and associated software orders."

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $177.8 million, an increase of 4% year over year. Total recurring revenue was $140.7 million, representing 79% of total revenue.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $542.6 million as of September 30, 2021, up 12% from September 30, 2020.

Software and products revenue was $75.3 million, an increase of 4% year over year. Excluding pass through hardware revenue, software revenue was up 9% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 6% increase in larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).



Larger deal revenue (deals with greater than $0.1 million and software and products revenue) represented 67% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 9% year over year to 163 deals for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $311,000.

Services revenue in the quarter was $102.6 million, an increase of 4% year over year. The increase in services revenue was driven primarily by the increase in Metallic software as a service revenue.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $2.3 million for the second quarter compared to loss of $42.0 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $31.0 million in the quarter compared to $28.9 million in the prior year.

Operating cash flow totaled $26.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $27.0 million in the prior year quarter. Total cash and short-term investments were $295.8 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $397.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault repurchased approximately 1,159,000 shares of its common stock totaling $90.0 million at an average price of approximately $77.70 per share.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This selected financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards as well as restructuring costs. Commvault has also excluded certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig and, for fiscal year 2021, the noncash amortization of intangible assets and the impairment of the intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Commvault's management generally compensates for the limitations described above related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures by providing investors with a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Software and products $ 75,261



$ 72,309



$ 157,423



$ 148,863

Services 102,579



98,830



203,838



195,276

Total revenues 177,840



171,139



361,261



344,139

Cost of revenues:













Software and products 2,894



7,903



5,200



13,750

Services 23,680



18,896



46,649



37,600

Total cost of revenues 26,574



26,799



51,849



51,350

Gross margin 151,266



144,340



309,412



292,789

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 82,928



79,069



159,289



160,745

Research and development 37,726



30,955



73,861



62,097

General and administrative 25,358



24,748



51,787



46,307

Restructuring 636



5,767



2,082



8,091

Impairment of intangible assets —



40,700



—



40,700

Depreciation and amortization 2,352



5,053



4,633



10,118

Total operating expenses 149,000



186,292



291,652



328,058

Income (loss) from operations 2,266



(41,952)



17,760



(35,269)

Interest income 289



249



423



592

Income (loss) before income taxes 2,555



(41,703)



18,183



(34,677)

Income tax expense (benefit) 824



(532)



2,555



4,211

Net income (loss) $ 1,731



$ (41,171)



$ 15,628



$ (38,888)

Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.04



$ (0.89)



$ 0.34



$ (0.84)

Diluted $ 0.04



$ (0.89)



$ 0.33



$ (0.84)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 45,743



46,516



45,960



46,354

Diluted 47,599



46,516



47,936



46,354



Commvault Systems, Inc.





Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)











September 30,

March 31,





2021

2021 ASSETS

Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 295,807



$ 397,237

Trade accounts receivable, net



166,272



188,126

Other current assets



20,651



22,237

Total current assets



482,730



607,600













Property and equipment, net



109,557



112,779

Operating lease assets



17,925



20,778

Deferred commissions cost



42,351



38,444

Goodwill



112,435



112,435

Other assets



14,756



12,137

Total assets



$ 779,754



$ 904,173













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable



$ 178



$ 374

Accrued liabilities



85,604



112,148

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



6,455



7,469

Deferred revenue



247,578



253,211

Total current liabilities



339,815



373,202













Deferred revenue, less current portion



124,833



119,231

Deferred tax liabilities, net



762



761

Long-term operating lease liabilities



13,009



15,419

Other liabilities



1,557



1,526













Total stockholders' equity



299,778



394,034

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 779,754



$ 904,173



Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 1,731



$ (41,171)



$ 15,628



$ (38,888)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,665



5,365



5,258



10,743

Noncash stock-based compensation 26,449



20,584



48,260



39,535

Impairment of intangible assets —



40,700



—



40,700

Amortization of deferred commissions cost 4,484



4,959



8,650



9,526

Impairment of operating lease assets —



225



—



692

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (6,535)



15,021



27,519



3,637

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (391)



(288)



(544)



(808)

Other current assets and Other assets 3,248



2,693



(4,346)



9,982

Deferred commissions cost (6,956)



(4,319)



(12,897)



(9,965)

Accounts payable 48



92



(193)



(67)

Accrued liabilities 115



(9,452)



(25,952)



(17,151)

Deferred revenue 1,162



(9,679)



1,831



(10,222)

Other liabilities 39



2,227



56



4,528

Net cash provided by operating activities 26,059



26,957



63,270



42,242

Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments —



—



—



32,800

Purchases of investments (2,706)



—



(2,706)



—

Purchase of property and equipment, net (551)



(2,019)



(1,993)



(3,662)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,257)



(2,019)



(4,699)



29,138

Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (90,044)



—



(180,092)



—

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 7,826



5,040



23,261



5,271

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (82,218)



5,040



(156,831)



5,271

Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (3,926)



7,743



(3,170)



10,420

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (63,342)



37,721



(101,430)



87,071

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 359,149



345,432



397,237



296,082

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 295,807



$ 383,153



$ 295,807



$ 383,153



Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 2,266



$ (41,952)



$ 17,760



$ (35,269)

Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 26,199



19,937



47,888



38,831

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 495



188



1,458



520

Restructuring (3) 636



5,767



2,082



8,091

Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,405



1,406



2,811



2,812

Amortization of intangible assets (5) —



2,825



—



5,650

Impairment of intangible assets (6) —



40,700



—



40,700

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 31,001



$ 28,871



$ 71,999



$ 61,335

















GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,731



$ (41,171)



$ 15,628



$ (38,888)

Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 26,199



19,937



47,888



38,831

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 495



188



1,458



520

Restructuring (3) 636



5,767



2,082



8,091

Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,405



1,406



2,811



2,812

Amortization of intangible assets (5) —



2,825



—



5,650

Impairment of intangible assets (6) —



40,700



—



40,700

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (7) (7,624)

(8,394)

(16,999)

(12,509) Non-GAAP net income $ 22,842



$ 21,258



$ 52,868



$ 45,207

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 47,599

47,106

47,936

46,821 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.48



$ 0.45



$ 1.10



$ 0.97





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscription software and products revenue $ 47,605



$ 38,395



$ 97,123



$ 89,589

Perpetual software and products revenue 27,656



33,914



60,300



59,274

Total software and products revenue $ 75,261



$ 72,309



$ 157,423



$ 148,863

Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue 63%

53%

62%

60%



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscription software and products revenue $ 47,605



$ 38,395



$ 97,123



$ 89,589

Recurring support and services revenue 93,109



90,694



185,759



180,591

Total recurring revenue $ 140,714



$ 129,089



$ 282,882



$ 270,180

Percentage of total revenues 79%

75%

78%

79%















Perpetual software and products revenue $ 27,656



$ 33,914



$ 60,300



$ 59,274

Non-recurring services revenue 9,470



8,136



18,079



14,685

Total non-recurring revenue $ 37,126



$ 42,050



$ 78,379



$ 73,959

Percentage of total revenues 21%

25%

22%

21%















Total Revenue (8) $ 177,840



$ 171,139



$ 361,261



$ 344,139







Measures at period ending ($000s)



September 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

September 30, 2021 Annualized Recurring Revenue (9)

$ 483,455



$ 517,948



$ 542,564































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 44,185

$ 22,280

$ 8,796

$ 75,261

Customer Support Revenue 51,207

26,288

9,958

87,453

Other Services Revenue 9,393

4,114

1,619

15,126

Total Revenue $ 104,785

$ 52,682

$ 20,373

$ 177,840





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 39,241

$ 22,063

$ 11,005

$ 72,309

Customer Support Revenue 54,177

24,911

10,359

89,447

Other Services Revenue 4,794

3,084

1,505

9,383

Total Revenue $ 98,212

$ 50,058

$ 22,869

$ 171,139





Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 95,972

$ 43,621

$ 17,830

$ 157,423

Customer Support Revenue 103,081

53,062

20,279

176,422

Other Services Revenue 16,703

7,542

3,171

27,416

Total Revenue $ 215,756

$ 104,225

$ 41,280

$ 361,261















Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 89,886

$ 40,858

$ 18,119

$ 148,863

Customer Support Revenue 109,415

48,221

20,454

178,090

Other Services Revenue 8,907

5,639

2,640

17,186

Total Revenue $ 208,208

$ 94,718

$ 41,213

$ 344,139

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation











GAAP software and products revenue

$ 75,261



$ 75,261



$ 157,423

Adjustment for currency impact

770



(836)



(3,916)

Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (10)

$ 76,031



$ 74,425



$ 153,507



















Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

Six Months Ended September 30, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation











GAAP services revenue

$ 102,579



$ 102,579



$ 203,838

Adjustment for currency impact

1,012



(1,241)



(5,691)

Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (10)

$ 103,591



$ 101,338



$ 198,147



















Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

Six Months Ended September 30, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation











GAAP total revenues

$ 177,840



$ 177,840



$ 361,261

Adjustment for currency impact

1,782



(2,077)



(9,607)

Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (10)

$ 179,622



$ 175,763



$ 351,654



Footnotes - Adjustments

(1) Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and

our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of services revenue $ 1,042



$ 740



$ 2,227



$ 1,406

Sales and marketing 9,974



8,988



17,282



16,192

Research and development 8,410



5,578



15,595



11,519

General and administrative 6,773



4,631



12,784



9,714

Stock-based compensation expense $ 26,199



$ 19,937



$ 47,888



$ 38,831





The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring

activities described below in footnote three.



(2) Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees

exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



(3) In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing

and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas. These restructuring charges

relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure

of offices. Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to

former employees. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion

of these charges will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and

underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(4) In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments for the

30 months following the date of acquisition, subject to their continued employment with Commvault. While

these payments are proportionate to these shareholders' ownership of Hedvig, under GAAP they are

accounted for as compensation expense within Research and development expenses over the course of the

30 month service period. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the

exclusion of these non-routine expenses will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's

operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(5) Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



(6) In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded impairment of its acquired intangible assets. These

non-cash charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As

a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs

associated with ongoing operations.



(7) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



(8) This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:





Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and

product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the

contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured

with no guaranteed minimums. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on

Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with

revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in Software and Products

Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance

and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements.

This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations. This

line also includes revenue from software-as-a-service arrangements.





Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with

Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in Services Revenue on

Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial

analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior

periods.





Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the

customer's environment. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software

and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably

over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription

software licenses. Metallic, Commvault's software-as-a-service offering is recognized over time as services

revenue.



(9) Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at

the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including

utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts

(enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the deal arrangement that

is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts will be

annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying

by 365.





ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not

intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management

believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts

understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



(10) Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a

previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of

fiscal 2022. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and

revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the table above.

