Delegation of American Mayors to Attend UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced the organization's bipartisan delegation to COP26, the United Nation's Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland next month. Members include New Orleans (LA) Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Des Moines (IA) Mayor Frank Cownie; Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz (USCM Past President); St. Petersburg (FL) Mayor Rick Kriseman; Miami (FL) Mayor Francis Suarez (USCM Vice President); and Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director.

"I am pleased that with this delegation the U.S. Conference of Mayors is continuing its commitment to the United Nation's global climate summits. Addressing climate change has long been a top priority for America's mayors, and this bipartisan group will restate our commitment to driving solutions at the local level. Mayors understand firsthand the devastating impact the climate crisis is having on communities across the United States and through our work we have been able to reduce our climate footprint and make our cities stronger, more equitable and more resilient. However, we cannot do it alone and we look forward to partnering with our international colleagues on this critically important work," said USCM President Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The delegation will be led by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, USCM Vice President, who released the following statement about the conference:

"We want the world to know that mayors' commitment to this fight is stronger than ever. American cities are feeling the effects of climate change, and that's why mayors have been drivers of climate solutions. I'm thrilled that this delegation of climate leaders will be able to share and learn with others at this critical moment for our planet. We must work at all levels of government if we are going to solve this problem, and the solutions that cities across America are putting in place must be part of a global approach. The United States will continue to lead on climate change thanks to America's mayors, and we are pleased to be a part of this historic conference."

