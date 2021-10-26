- FN980m selected for connectivity testing in the Open Lab WEG / V2COM project conducted in partnership with the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel)

Telit Announces Strategic Partnership with WEG/ V2COM in Brazil for 5G Private Network Testing in Electric Motor Plant - FN980m selected for connectivity testing in the Open Lab WEG / V2COM project conducted in partnership with the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel)

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a strategic partnership with WEG—a global solutions provider for electric motors, variable frequency drives, soft starters, controls, panels, transformers and generators—which selected Telit's FN980m module for connectivity testing in its Open Lab WEG/ V2COM project conducted in partnership with the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

(PRNewsfoto/Telit)

Thanks to its support for 5G FR1 (Sub 6GHz) and FR2 (mmWave) bands, WEG integrated the FN980m into the Electric Motor plant in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil to connect all the robots in the production line. Anatel will use the 5G test results to illustrate better performance to WEG over current connectivity solutions used in industry automation such as fiber optics, ethernet cable and Wi-Fi.

Telit's FN980m—powered by the Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System—supports up to 6.5 Gbps download (DL) and 3 Gbps upload (UL) speeds, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as professional video broadcasting, digital signage and industrial IoT among other use cases. Supporting all major frequency bands, it gives service providers and their customers maximum deployment flexibility. For more information on the FN980 series, visit: https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

"Thanks to the successful interoperability testing with Telit's FN980m 5G module in both sub-6 and mmWave spectrum, we integrated valuable use cases in the WEG Automation plant and can now offer our customers 5G solutions that are reliable, secure and easy to deploy," said Guilherme Spina, Director, V2COM, a WEG Group company. "5G is key to Industry 4.0 and the future of manufacturing and we are confident that we have the best partners."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Telit on connectivity testing with WEG / V2COM and to expanding the use case for 5G IoT within the industrial robotics sector. The Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System is ideally suited for bandwidth-intensive applications such as industrial IoT, and we look forward to further enabling global 5G rollouts with our industry-leading modem-to-antenna solutions," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Our 5G private network cooperation with WEG marks yet another major achievement for the FN980 series in 2021," said Dennis Kelly, senior vice president, Americas sales, Telit. "A well-proven and award-winning 5G series that has been selected by leading customers since its launch in 2019, the FN980 series has already completed extensive certifications across all regions. As a leading company in 5G (FR1 + FR2), our partnership with WEG continues to strengthen our presence in the Latin American market."

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

About WEG

Founded in 1961, WEG operates mainly in the sector of capital goods and is one of the largest world manufacturers of electric-electronic equipment, having five main businesses: Motors, Energy, Transmission and Distribution, Automation and Coatings. WEG has manufacturing units in 12 countries and is present in more than 100 countries, servicing all industrial segments, including oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, renewable energy, among many others. With over 33 thousand employees, WEG's Net Revenues reached R$ 17.5 billion in 2020.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Telit