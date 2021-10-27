New Children's Book Tells Story of Self-Identity, Acceptance & Animal Rescue!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Robert Vincent has written and illustrated " From the Pocket of an Overcoat " ( Friendly Falls Press ; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster), a children's book inspired by the real-life story of a black cat named Max who was rescued by a homeless woman in Dallas.

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" tells the story of an affable cat, Max Buckles, through his adventure of finding a new home and family – and being loved for who he is. He goes from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including his four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty, and Junior Buckles. Along the way, Max discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue and adoption. The inspiration for the story comes from Vincent's son Matthew, who adopted Max in 2010.

"I was inspired by the amazing story of the real Max the cat," notes Vincent. "Almost everyone struggles with self-identity and being loved for their authentic selves. This book embraces those concepts and lets kids – and adults – find solace in the courage of this wonderful black cat."

Presales are available today, October 27, which is National Black Cat Day , at https://bit.ly/3DYYeqm . "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" retails for $17.99 and will be sold on BN online and Amazon beginning November 22, 2021; it is currently available at Valencia Sport Saddlery and Glenroy's Equestrian Gifts in Los Angeles. A portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies .

To learn more, please contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323-903-7063 or jeannine@freshpr.net, visit http://www.maxbuckles.com/ , Instagram , Facebook , or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #fromthepocketofanovercoat, and #readenjoysharemax.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2010, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Friendly Falls Press LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friendly Falls Press LLC