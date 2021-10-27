Parablu further strengthens its company's intellectual property position with a new US Patent that covers its unique ability to integrate with individual end-user-based cloud-storage subscriptions like Microsoft OneDrive for business and Google Drive

Parablu Expands Its Intellectual Property Portfolio With A New US Patent Parablu further strengthens its company's intellectual property position with a new US Patent that covers its unique ability to integrate with individual end-user-based cloud-storage subscriptions like Microsoft OneDrive for business and Google Drive

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions, today announced that the US Patent Office (USPTO) has issued them Patent No. 11,146,556 - a validation of the company's unique data protection offerings and capabilities.

The patent titled "METHODS AND SYSTEMS FOR CONTIGUOUS UTILIZATION OF INDIVIDUAL END-USER BASED CLOUD-STORAGE SUBSCRIPTIONS" revolves around Parablu's unique ability to integrate with Microsoft OneDrive for Business and Google Drive.

The patented invention allows enterprises with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace subscriptions to utilize unused portions of their OneDrive for Business or Google Drive storage as secure backup repositories.

"We are pleased that the US Patent Office (USPTO) has again recognized the uniqueness of Parablu technologies and granted us this patent," said Anand Prahlad, Founder, and CEO of Parablu. "This patent validates our unique value proposition and substantiates the deep integration Parablu's solutions have achieved with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, to provide customers with a sustainable, scalable and cost-effective data protection and management solution."

"We are excited about the patent grant. This is Parablu's second patent – and yet another step towards designing world-class solutions that are not just unique in their offering, but which are secure, effective, and sustainable," said Inbaraj K, Director of Engineering.

Parablu, a Microsoft Gold Partner and IP-Cosell Ready ISV, boasts multiple success stories where customers utilize this patented integration already as part of their data protection and management strategies.

About Parablu

Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software helps enterprises achieve privacy, confidentiality, and security for their business data in the cloud as well as on-premise storage environments. Parablu's enterprise-grade solutions are designed and developed to strengthen data protection strategies through a suite of products. These products include BluKrypt™ – a secure storage container to safeguard data in the cloud, BluVault – a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync™ – a secure file sharing and collaboration solution, and BluDrive – a secure large file transfer solution.

Media Contact:

Parablu, Inc.

Nilesh Mistry

+1 214.766.9611

info@parablu.com

View original content:

SOURCE Parablu, Inc