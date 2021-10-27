Meet Delic Announces Full Lineup of Music, Visual and Performance Artists for Two-Day Immersive Edutainment Experience

Entertainers join world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders at Meet Delic, the revolutionary event taking place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6 – 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTC: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (Original Source), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today released the full entertainment lineup for Meet Delic, the two-day premier psychedelics event. From pop-royalty dance performers and groundbreaking visual experiences to new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations, and the world's largest psychedelic business expo, there will be something for everyone to explore.

Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, wellness, and business with like-minded visionaries. The entertainment lineup spans the worlds of music, visual technology, and performance art and will be joining headliners Lamar Odom, Duncan Trussell, Alyson Charles, Ifetayo Harvey, Dr. Carl Hart, George Goldsmith, Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., Zappy Zapolin, Aubrey Marcus and many more for an unforgettable experience:

Little Miss Nasty, November 6 and 7: Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Usher, Katy Perry, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga. These superstars are only some of the artists on this high-energy dance duo's impressive resume. What started as a "rock and roll burlesque" dance show in Los Angeles has evolved into a performance art group and lifestyle brand with global tours and multiple sold-out residencies in Las Vegas, Long Beach and San Francisco.

Sporeganic, November 6 and 7: Scott Hedstrom, whose pseudonym is Sporeganic, has created spectacular live visual experiences at shows for artists such as The Grateful Dead side project Billy & The Kids, STS9, Android Jones and CloZee. As the Technical Director at Vision Agency, he and his team created the psychedelic visuals tool, Microdose VR, which brings audiences on cinematic journeys through psychedelic landscapes. Hedstrom is focused on building the technology behind the upcoming biofeedback VR experience, Chromadose.

DJ David Starfire & Live VJ Jonathan Singer, November 6: This duo will celebrate the legends of psychedelia through a journey of sight and sound during a live tribute featuring the music of The Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Jefferson Airplane and Jimi Hendrix. A special live, immersive 360 visual performance set to Pink Floyd's "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" and Futuristic Psychedelia Dance and Techno themes featuring the music of Tipper, Desert Dwellers and David Starfire will close out the set.

Mindchatter, November 7: New York City-based singer, songwriter and producer Bryce Connolly, who goes by Mindchatter, is known for creating sounds that defy genre and writing lyrics tinged with introspection. His first single "Trippy'' was released in 2019, growing his avid fan base and garnering praise from BBC Radio 1's renowned DJ, Pete Tong. In 2020 Mindchatter debuted his first album, Imaginary Audience, and kicked off his own slate of headlining shows that combine his ethereal beats with one-of-a-kind visual experiences.

Meet Delic is committed to bringing awareness of the science-backed benefits of psychedelics and business opportunities to the mainstream and larger global community by reframing the psychedelic conversation. The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include an array of topics such as Accelerating Adaptation: What Psychedelic States can teach us about Healing, Aphrodisiacs and Psychedelics: A History of Medicine for Love, Fentanyl in our Drugs, Ketamine: An Intimate Discussion on the New Wonder Drug for PTSD, Deciphering the Medical Potential of Psychedelics, A Discussion with George Goldsmith & Ekaterina Malievskaia featuring Clara Burtenshaw, Psychedelics and Futurism.

Meet Delic is a subsidiary of Delic, which is focused on addressing the mental health crisis by bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) the nation's largest and most accessible network of psychedelic wellness clinics to administer effective treatments 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events like Meet Delic to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

