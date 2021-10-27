Rob Estes, Jr., Joins Cargo Chief as Board Member and Investor

MILLBRAE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A prolonged period of supply chain disruptions and abnormally tight capacity are propelling demand for technology that can help freight brokers, carriers and shippers more efficiently match loads and close deals faster.

Cargo Chief, provider of an advanced, web-based platform used by freight brokers to expand their capacity, improve carrier relationships, and automate load bookings, announces that Robey (Rob) W. Estes, Jr., has joined the company's Board of directors as an investor.

Rob Estes brings a lifetime of experience and leadership in the transportation and logistics industry. He currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Estes Express, a full-service transportation company that operates the nation's fifth largest less than truckload (LTL) fleet.

"Amid unprecedented demand, transportation and logistics providers are looking for ways to more efficiently book freight and move loads to help their customers and supply chains recover. The latest technology advancements in digital freight matching, capacity procurement and pricing tools make this possible," Estes said. "I am thrilled to be working with Cargo Chief as a Board member and investor during a period of growth and opportunity."

Cargo Chief's C4 platform removes guesswork and helps freight brokers digitize capacity procurement to find coverage in new and existing lanes for spot and contract loads. The C4 database provides instant access to a collated network of 100s of thousands of carriers with precision search tools that identify carriers by lanes, haul directions and the number of trucks and trailer types. The platform's digital workflow and real-time pricing data can automate communications and rate negotiations with carriers.

Cargo Chief uses real-time integrations with leading transportation management software (TMS) systems to increase operational speed and precision of the freight matching process. Freight brokers can email load offers to carriers from C4 and receive carrier bid responses in their TMS to accept, decline or make counteroffers.

"We are fortunate to have Rob Estes join Cargo Chief and will greatly benefit from his leadership and experience to solve complex logistical and supply chain challenges at a critical period for the industry," said Russell Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cargo Chief.

Rob Estes, Jr., graduated from the College of William & Mary in 1974 with a degree in accounting. After graduation, Mr. Estes began his career at Estes, working in various progressive positions over the years, beginning as a salesman in the Richmond area in 1975. Mr. Estes is active in the community and trucking industry. He serves on various boards that include the Southern Motor Carriers and American Trucking Association.

Cargo Chief provides multi-patented, award-winning technology in a carrier management and sourcing platform called C4 that enables 3PLs to buy trucking capacity more effectively and efficiently. The combination of the industry's most comprehensive database of carrier preferences with an unparalleled array of integrations technologies empowers clients to build relationships with carriers for any lane and source FTL capacity faster. C4 improves our 3PL clients' service levels and margins.

