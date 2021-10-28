DevonWay Announces All Products Now Available on Canada Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) for Asset, Quality, Safety, and Work Management, today announced that all of its products are now available in its Canada Cloud environment.

DevonWay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DevonWay)

DevonWay Asset, Quality, Safety, and Work Management software products are now available on its Canada Cloud environment

"Increasingly, we're seeing that our customers in regulated industries require that their data stay within national borders for compliance and other reasons," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "We're delighted to announce that DevonWay's Canadian customers now have access to all of our products in our Canada Cloud environment."

Most recently, Canadian company Viking Air Limited, the global leader in utility aircraft services and manufacturer of the DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400 and Guardian 400 aircraft, went live with DevonWay software for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and Quality Management (QMS) on the DevonWay Canada Cloud.

"Information security and protection of customer information have been a top priority at DevonWay since our founding," said Robert Lentz, DevonWay's Chief Security Officer, "and these standards extend to our Canada Cloud as they do to the rest of our global environments." DevonWay is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

Contact: Jackie Holen, jholen@devonway.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DevonWay