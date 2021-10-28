Net income increased to $146 million driven by home sale revenues growth of 26% and continued gross margin expansion; Quarterly cash dividend increased 25% from the prior quarter to $0.50 per share

M.D.C. Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And Quarterly Dividend Increase Net income increased to $146 million driven by home sale revenues growth of 26% and continued gross margin expansion; Quarterly cash dividend increased 25% from the prior quarter to $0.50 per share

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"MDC posted strong results in the third quarter of 2021, as the homebuilding industry continued to thrive," said Larry Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman. "Home sale revenues grew 26% year-over-year thanks to double digit percentage increases to both deliveries and average selling price. Home sales gross margin rose 300 basis points year-over-year to 23.5%, as price increases more than offset cost inflation in the quarter. Net income came in at $146 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, representing growth of 48% and 44%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2020."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continued to see healthy demand for our homes in the third quarter, as evidenced by our order pace of 4.1 homes per community per month. This was the second highest third quarter order pace for our company in the last 15 years and resulted in an 18% increase in the number of homes in backlog year-over-year. Average selling prices in backlog also trended higher as compared to last year, which should bode well for future margins."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "MDC is in a great position to close out 2021 with momentum thanks to our sizable backlog, great product profile and excellent capital position. We have laid the foundation for a significant increase in community count next year, with 37% more lots under control at the end of the third quarter than we had at the end of the third quarter of 2020. As a result, we believe the future is bright for MDC."

"On the heels of our expansion into Boise and Nashville, I am pleased to announce that MDC will soon be selling homes in Austin, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We feel that these two markets have a great runway for new home construction growth, thanks to a consistent increase in good paying jobs, favorable affordability and an excellent overall quality of life. We believe Austin and Albuquerque will fit nicely into our current geographic footprint and expect these markets to respond well to our more affordably priced, well designed new home offerings."

Dividend Increase

The Company also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the Company's common stock. This represents a 25% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mr. Mizel said, "Given MDC's strong financial position and increased levels of profitability during the fiscal year, our board has decided to increase our quarterly dividend. Our industry leading dividend remains a priority as we look to return capital to our shareholders and deliver consistent shareholder returns over time."

2021 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Third Quarter

• Home sale revenues increased 26% to $1.26 billion from $1.00 billion

° Unit deliveries up 13% to 2,419

° Average selling price of deliveries up 12% to $519,900 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 62% to $165.2 million from $101.7 million

° Gross margin from home sales increased 300 basis points to 23.5% from 20.5%

° Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 80 basis points to 9.6%

° Loss on debt retirement of $12.2 million in current quarter • Net income of $146.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, up 48% from $98.9 million or $1.38 per diluted share*

° Effective tax rate of 24.3% vs. 21.5% • Dollar value of net new orders decreased 21% to $1.30 billion from $1.65 billion

° Monthly sales absorption rate of 4.1 vs. 6.1 in prior period quarter

° Second highest third quarter monthly sales absorption rate in the last 15 years

° Average selling price of net orders up 16% • Dollar value of ending backlog up 38% to $4.24 billion from $3.08 billion

° Unit backlog increased 18% to 7,658

° Average selling price of homes in backlog up 17%

* Per share amount for the 2020 third quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.

2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

• Projected home deliveries for the 2021 fourth quarter between 2,700 and 3,000

° Average selling price for 2021 fourth quarter unit deliveries between $530,000 and $540,000

° Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 fourth quarter between 23.5% and 24.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments) • Lots controlled of 36,666 at September 30, 2021, up 37% year-over-year • Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on October 25, 2021, up 25% from the prior quarter and 35% from the prior year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)

° Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for more than 25 years

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,257,701



$ 1,000,549



$ 3,667,332



$ 2,584,392

Home cost of sales (962,078)



(795,172)



(2,827,147)



(2,061,608)

Gross profit 295,623



205,377



840,185



522,784

Selling, general and administrative expenses (120,116)



(103,632)



(363,970)



(285,269)

Loss on debt retirement (12,150)



—



(12,150)



—

Interest and other income 3,149



756



4,984



3,365

Other expense (1,354)



(851)



(2,881)



(4,640)

Homebuilding pretax income 165,152



101,650



466,168



236,240

















Financial Services:













Revenues 43,104



36,803



121,445



91,653

Expenses (16,377)



(13,294)



(47,922)



(36,401)

Other income (expense), net 813



859



2,855



(5,274)

Financial services pretax income 27,540



24,368



76,378



49,978

















Income before income taxes 192,692



126,018



542,546



286,218

Provision for income taxes (46,738)



(27,080)



(131,550)



(66,124)

Net income $ 145,954



$ 98,938



$ 410,996



$ 220,094

















Comprehensive income $ 145,954



$ 98,938



$ 410,996



$ 220,094

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.07



$ 1.42



$ 5.83



$ 3.21

Diluted $ 1.99



$ 1.38



$ 5.62



$ 3.12

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 70,301,085



68,977,965



70,130,853



68,179,403

Diluted 72,800,011



71,090,903



72,770,432



70,167,443

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.40



$ 0.31



$ 1.17



$ 0.92



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 761,715



$ 411,362

Restricted cash 12,047



15,343

Trade and other receivables 125,556



72,466

Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,948,211



1,486,587

Land and land under development 1,464,603



1,345,643

Total inventories 3,412,814



2,832,230

Property and equipment, net 61,590



61,880

Deferred tax asset, net 16,301



11,454

Prepaids and other assets 105,860



101,685

Total homebuilding assets 4,495,883



3,506,420

Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 93,884



77,267

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 248,921



232,556

Other assets 35,716



48,677

Total financial services assets 378,521



358,500

Total Assets $ 4,874,404



$ 3,864,920

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 154,376



$ 98,862

Accrued and other liabilities 334,712



300,735

Revolving credit facility 10,000



10,000

Senior notes, net 1,607,658



1,037,391

Total homebuilding liabilities 2,106,746



1,446,988

Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 93,880



95,630

Mortgage repurchase facility 215,794



202,390

Total financial services liabilities 309,674



298,020

Total Liabilities 2,416,420



1,745,008

Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,679,612 and 64,851,126 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 707



649

Additional paid-in-capital 1,697,435



1,407,597

Retained earnings 759,842



711,666

Total Stockholders' Equity 2,457,984



2,119,912

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,874,404



$ 3,864,920



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 145,954



$ 98,938



$ 410,996



$ 220,094

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 7,965



8,608



26,832



18,536

Depreciation and amortization 7,752



7,354



23,930



18,881

Net loss on marketable equity securities —



—



—



8,285

Gain on sale of other assets (2,014)



—



(2,014)



—

Loss on debt retirement 12,150



—



12,150



—

Deferred income tax expense (1,508)



6,531



(4,847)



8,493

Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 1,576



5,933



(55,529)



(17,512)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (62,835)



13,061



(16,365)



36,515

Housing completed or under construction (75,407)



(153,440)



(461,105)



(387,269)

Land and land under development (155,141)



13,792



(118,762)



108,710

Prepaids and other assets 5,224



(21,523)



9,919



(20,314)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,678



(5,516)



88,273



35,023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (98,606)



(26,262)



(86,522)



29,442

















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities —



—



—



(10,804)

Sales of marketable securities —



—



—



59,266

Proceeds from sale of other assets 2,014



—



2,014



—

Purchases of property and equipment (9,581)



(7,917)



(23,028)



(20,885)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,567)



(7,917)



(21,014)



27,577

















Financing Activities:













Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net 51,113



(11,233)



13,404



(18,755)

Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net —



—



—



(5,000)

Repayment of senior notes (136,394)



—



(136,394)



(250,000)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 346,937



—



694,662



298,050

Dividend payments (28,276)



(21,374)



(83,189)



(63,056)

Payments of deferred financing costs (901)



—



(1,720)



—

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net (19)



28,642



(15,553)



29,974

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 232,460



(3,965)



471,210



(8,787)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 126,287



(38,144)



363,674



48,232

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 741,359



560,588



503,972



474,212

End of period $ 867,646



$ 522,444



$ 867,646



$ 522,444



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 761,715



$ 432,277



$ 761,715



$ 432,277

Restricted cash 12,047



19,732



12,047



19,732

Financial Services:



-







Cash and cash equivalents 93,884



70,435



93,884



70,435

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 867,646



$ 522,444



$ 867,646



$ 522,444



New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,376



$ 729,777



$ 530.4



1,135



$ 552,319



$ 486.6



21 %

32 %

9 % Mountain 666



379,041



569.1



677



347,095



512.7



(2) %

9 %

11 % East 377



148,883



394.9



335



101,135



301.9



13 %

47 %

31 % Total 2,419



$ 1,257,701



$ 519.9



2,147



$ 1,000,549



$ 466.0



13 %

26 %

12 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,324



$ 2,194,071



$ 507.4



3,023



$ 1,447,934



$ 479.0



43 %

52 %

6 % Mountain 1,989



1,104,391



555.2



1,720



886,619



515.5



16 %

25 %

8 % East 1,006



368,870



366.7



851



249,839



293.6



18 %

48 %

25 % Total 7,319



$ 3,667,332



$ 501.1



5,594



$ 2,584,392



$ 462.0



31 %

42 %

8 %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,437



$ 783,072



$ 544.9



4.91

1,955



$ 932,111



$ 476.8



6.58

(26) %

(16) %

14 %

(25) % Mountain 505



323,018



639.6



2.99

1,051



542,375



516.1



5.70

(52) %

(40) %

24 %

(48) % East 457



199,985



437.6



3.67

509



176,896



347.5



5.39

(10) %

13 %

26 %

(32) % Total 2,399



$ 1,306,075



$ 544.4



4.10

3,515



$ 1,651,382



$ 469.8



6.10

(32) %

(21) %

16 %

(33) %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,814



$ 2,613,279



$ 542.8



5.42

4,646



$ 2,265,557



$ 487.6



5.47

4 %

15 %

11 %

(1) % Mountain 2,222



1,375,442



619.0



4.35

2,502



1,309,176



523.3



4.39

(11) %

5 %

18 %

(1) % East 1,286



558,716



434.5



3.91

1,156



393,913



340.8



4.23

11 %

42 %

27 %

(8) % Total 8,322



$ 4,547,437



$ 546.4



4.82

8,304



$ 3,968,646



$ 477.9



4.91

— %

15 %

14 %

(2) % *Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change West 104



102



2 %

98



99



(1) %

99



94



5 % Mountain 56



61



(8) %

56



62



(10) %

57



63



(10) % East 43



31



39 %

42



32



31 %

37



30



23 % Total 203



194



5 %

196



193



2 %

193



187



3 %



Backlog



September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,200



$ 2,295,570



$ 546.6



3,646



$ 1,743,547



$ 478.2



15 %

32 %

14 % Mountain 2,251



$ 1,408,945



$ 625.9



1,993



$ 1,033,264



$ 518.4



13 %

36 %

21 % East 1,207



$ 537,983



$ 445.7



872



$ 298,965



$ 342.9



38 %

80 %

30 % Total 7,658



$ 4,242,498



$ 554.0



6,511



$ 3,075,776



$ 472.4



18 %

38 %

17 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



September 30,

%

2021

2020

Change Unsold:









Completed 21



74



(72) % Under construction 345



129



167 % Total unsold started homes 366



203



80 % Sold homes under construction or completed 6,468



4,540



42 % Model homes under construction or completed 490



505



(3) % Total homes completed or under construction 7,324



5,248



40 %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 14,209



5,811



20,020



10,140



3,280



13,420



49 % Mountain 6,258



4,236



10,494



6,217



2,708



8,925



18 % East 3,824



2,328



6,152



2,716



1,769



4,485



37 % Total 24,291



12,375



36,666



19,073



7,757



26,830



37 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 59,935



$ 45,980



$ 13,955



$ 179,056



$ 131,488



$ 47,568

General and administrative expenses as a percentage

of home sale revenues 4.8 %

4.6 %

20 bps



4.9 %

5.1 %

-20 bps

Marketing expenses $ 25,660



$ 24,725



$ 935



$ 78,195



$ 68,828



$ 9,367

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.0 %

2.5 %

-50 bps



2.1 %

2.7 %

-60 bps

Commissions expenses $ 34,521



$ 32,927



$ 1,594



$ 106,719



$ 84,953



$ 21,766

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.7 %

3.3 %

-60 bps



2.9 %

3.3 %

-40 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 120,116



$ 103,632



$ 16,484



$ 363,970



$ 285,269



$ 78,701

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as

a percentage of home sale revenues 9.6 %

10.4 %

-80 bps



9.9 %

11.0 %

-110 bps



Capitalization of Interest



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 19,108



$ 14,799



$ 53,849



$ 46,427

Less: Interest capitalized (19,108)



(14,799)



(53,849)



(46,427)

Homebuilding interest expensed $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 54,351



$ 56,929



$ 52,777



$ 55,310

Plus: Interest capitalized during period 19,108



14,799



53,849



46,427

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (16,024)



(16,511)



(49,191)



(46,520)

Interest capitalized, end of period $ 57,435



$ 55,217



$ 57,435



$ 55,217



View original content:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.