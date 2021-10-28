Welcome to Essity's virtual Capital Markets Day November 3, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovative, digital and sustainable hygiene and health company, Essity will describe the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe. The Capital Markets Day will be livestreamed from Essity's headquarters in Stockholm where the company's management team will present the following:

Agenda November 3, 2021, kl 14.00-17.00 CET

Breaking Barriers to Well-being and Delivering Profitable Growth

Essity's transformation journey

Innovating leading brands

Accelerating digitalization

Leading in sustainability

Winning with people and culture

Growing in emerging markets

To follow our livestreamed Capital Markets Day, visit: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-11-03-cmd



To ask questions during the day, please dial one of the following numbers:

+44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51.

Indicate pin code: 17002198#

A very warm welcome!

