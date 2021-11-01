Achedaway releases a cupping therapy game-changer: Achedaway Cupper

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achedaway, a technology company that develops products for fitness, rehabilitation and therapy, has expanded its product portfolio to the industry of cupping therapy, aiming to allow people to get cupping therapy at home for pain relief without visiting a physical clinic, especially under the pandemic of COVID-19. The Achedaway Cupper, which was released on Jan 5th 2021 and first of all promoted in The United States, was a cupping therapy game-changer claimed by Tim Tian, the founder of the company.

"Cupper" is a patent word created by Achedaway to describe the function of this smart cupping machine. Different from traditional cupping cups, Achedaway Cupper has five switchable modes to be customized by the user, the experience is like having an experienced therapist at home. Compared to other types of handheld massagers, the App control advantage of Cupper can almost free users' hands, except for some simple touches on the phone screen. Without any need for professional skills, Cupper is perfect for both commercial and home use. It has 3 cup sizes to tailor different areas of the body such as the neck, back and arms. The biggest innovation of Achedaway Cupper is the dynamic cupping technology, which combines traditional therapy with advanced technologies. Through the process of rhythmic alternation of suction and release, blood circulation speeds up and the recovery process becomes faster. Unlike continuous cupping, intermittent cupping not only hurts people less but also has a more significant effect on stimulating the subcutaneous nerves, and thus speeds up the process of relaxing muscle tightness and reducing pain and soreness in muscles. Achedaway Cupper also integrates red light therapy, the 630-670nm wavelength can reduce inflammation on the cupping areas, which brings a better result of the treatment.

BRAND STORY OF ACHEDAWAY

"For as long as I can recall, from playing every sport you can think of, I knew that tight muscles were a cyclical misfortune, which slows down the progress of improving your athletic performance, or maintains a healthy body" when this comes to Tim, he planned to found Achedaway, with an aim of not only developing the most superior post-exercise rehabilitation products on the market but also changing the game rule of the industry. To achieve this, all the products of Achedaway have undergone lengthy tests to ensure that they suit all types of physical conditions. To ensure the quality and improve the functions of their products, the company invited physical therapists, fitness couches and professional athletes to test and provide their feedback. Now, Achedaway Cupper is being promoted to the global market, it's available on both Amazon and Achedaway official websites.

Contact:

Tim Tian, tim@achedaway.com

Chris Ji, chris@achedaway.com

https://achedaway.com/

