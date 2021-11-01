InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Razor Option for Barbers (AUP-1267)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to eliminate the hassle of manually reloading a barber's razor," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the RAZOR RELOAD. My design could save barbers a considerable amount of time and energy while working."

The invention provides a more effective way to reload a razor blade onto a barber's razor. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional barber's razors. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could contribute to a more efficient shave. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

