Passport welcomes Catherine Dunwoodie as VP Client Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce Catherine Dunwoodie has been appointed Vice President Client Success. In this role, Dunwoodie will be responsible for expanding a robust customer success department, ensuring operational excellence while driving clients to gain additional value from their investments in Passport's product solutions.

"I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Catherine to our organization as she fills a vital role leading our client success teams to increase customer satisfaction while expanding product integration," said Doug Rogers, Passport CRO. "At Passport we focus on improving and advancing the overall customer journey, and Catherine has a proven record that will help take us to the next phases of our customer-centric approach."

Dunwoodie was most recently with Paycor as senior director of strategic alliances, while previously serving as leader of client success and director for its HR Center of Excellence. Prior to that, she served in various customer-centric roles at Vantiv, EMCOR Facility Services/Viox Services and EPIC Technologies. Dunwoodie holds a B.A. from Miami University.

"I've been impressed with Passport's approach to the market and this is an excellent time to join the company to drive continued growth and long-term customer relationships," said Catherine Dunwoodie, Passport's new vice president of client success.

Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and mobility services.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

