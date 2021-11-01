TSMC Recognizes Long-Standing Collaboration with Synopsys on Semiconductor Innovation with Multiple OIP Partner of the Year Awards Joint efforts include Synopsys' Interface IP, TSMC 3DFabric™ design solution, and PPA optimization for TSMC N4 process

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that for the eleventh consecutive year, it has been selected as a TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year, spotlighting a long-standing collaboration to advance next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement. The three 2021 awards from TSMC are Interface IP, Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solution. Synopsys and TSMC's collaboration have accelerated semiconductor development and innovation, including the latest adoption of FinFET technology for optimum power, performance and area (PPA) for TSMC's N3 and N4 processes, as well as the availability of advanced 3D system design solutions for TSMC 3DFabric™ technologies including CoWoS®, InFO and TSMC-SoIC™.

"We're pleased to congratulate Synopsys as the winner of multiple 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards for IP and EDA solutions in recognition of its efforts to enable semiconductor innovation," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "TSMC looks forward to our continued partnership with Synopsys to address our customers' needs with certified design solutions and IP using TSMC's latest technologies, continuing to push the boundaries of silicon success."

Over the past year, the companies' teamwork has yielded impressive achievements for the benefit of mutual customers, including:

TSMC certification of new, innovative features in Synopsys' digital and custom implementation platforms, extended to N3 and N4 enablement for early customer engagements

Synopsys' unified 3DIC Compiler platform, with converged architecture including integrated planning, in-design analysis, full-system implementation and signoff, which accelerates advanced 2.5D/3DIC multi-die package designs and enables faster realization of an optimal solution

Synopsys' Interface IP on TSMC's advanced 7nm and 5nm including N4 process technologies for advanced SoCs targeting high performance computing (HPC), automotive, mobile and AI applications

"Working as one, Synopsys and TSMC have maximized designer productivity and design PPA for the last 20+ years of semiconductor evolution," said Sanjay Bali, vice president of Marketing and Strategy for the Silicon Realization Group at Synopsys. "Our collective technological leadership is now enabling the next wave of digitization in automotive, HPC, AI, and mobile applications with Synopsys' 3DIC design platforms, as well as Synopsys' Interface IP optimized for all of TSMC's latest process nodes. We are confident that our continued partnership will enable customer success for the next generation of semiconductor technologies."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

simone@synopsys.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.