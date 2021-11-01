Toronto-Based Cyber Insurer BOXX Insurance Appoints Dominic Steptoe as Global Chief Product Officer

BOXX announces Dominic Steptoe , former AMEX executive, appointed as Chief Product Officer

BOXX announces first office in Europe

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto-based global cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance today announced the appointment of Dominic Steptoe as their Global Chief Product Officer (CPO). Based in Switzerland, Steptoe will lead the development and enhancement of BOXX's products and services globally to support its aggressive growth objectives.

Dominic Steptoe. (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

In this role, he will be responsible for setting the company's product strategy, overseeing product development, user experience, product partnerships and innovation.

"The rapid pace and acceleration of digitization is creating new levels of digital insecurity of epic proportions", commented Steptoe. "This is creating an urgent need to provide enhanced security and protection. Nowhere is this felt more keenly than by small businesses and consumers who have historically been ill-served by insurers. The opportunity to help democratise access to cyber insurance and security through BOXX's product platform is incredibly exciting."

Prior to joining BOXX, Steptoe has held a number of senior marketing and product leadership roles in different geographies around the world. Most recently, as Head of Consumer Business and Chief Marketing Officer at Swisscard - a joint venture of Credit Suisse and American Express based in Switzerland - he led the growth of the consumer business and the development of market leading products and services as well as co-brand relationships. Previously at American Express, Steptoe led regional and global product and marketing teams in London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore, developing AMEX's consumer and small business product strategy for its network partners around the world.

The appointment follows the recent announcement by BOXX of its global partnership with Zurich Insurance, which Steptoe will manage along with other customer relationships in Europe.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX's vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first. For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOXX Insurance