Yum! Brands invests in future skills with Decoded

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum! Brands and Decoded today announced their partnership to build an in-house Data Academy in the UK for the international restaurant business.

KFC employees will be given the opportunity to gain qualifications in data analytics, learning cutting-edge data science techniques such as machine learning, data visualization and programming in Python.

By partnering with Decoded, Yum! Brands are recognising the importance of data skills for its workforce and future success.

James Whitehorn, Commercial Director at KFC UK & Ireland, said:

"Data led decision making is at the core of how we operate at KFC, so we are delighted to partner with Decoded to offer our people the opportunity to participate in the Data Academy. As we strengthen our digital and analytical efforts, we are excited to invest in our people, ensuring we cultivate organisational wide data capability that continues to fuel our growth."

Nicky Kirshen, Managing Director London, Decoded, said:

"We are proud to be working with Yum! Brands who are investing in the lifelong learning of their people. Data skills are some of the most in-demand skills in the workplace today. Forward-thinking companies like Yum! Brands are offering their people the opportunity to up-skill into the jobs of the future in the workplace. The future of food will be fuelled by data-driven innovation. We are excited to be a part of that future with Yum! Brands."

About Decoded

Decoded is a technology education company founded in 2011 with a mission to decode the digital world. Courses span advanced analytics and data science qualifications to digital literacy training across code, data, AI and cyber security. They are known for their rapid, hands-on and immersive learning experiences, and their courses have reached over half a million people in 85+ cities worldwide. Decoded works with clients investing in the digital transformation of their organisations and the lifelong learning opportunities of their people with clients spanning FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies such as Unilever, HSBC, Nike, Burberry, Citi and Mastercard.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, operating the Company's brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

