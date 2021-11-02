Arthrosi Presents AR882 Posters at ACR 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company announced results from its renal impairment studies and human AME study. The findings will be shared in two posters — "AR882, a Potent and Selective Uricosuric Agent, Showed Effectiveness in Patients with Various Degrees of Renal Impairment" and "AR882, a Novel Uricosuric Agent, Exhibited Favorable Pharmacokinetic Profile and Balanced Excretion and Metabolic Pathways in a Human AME Study" — at the 2021 American College of Rheumatology Convergence. The world's premier rheumatology experience will be held virtually from November 3-10, with more than 16,500 participants.

"The data is very promising for gout patients with various degrees of renal impairment," said Arthrosi CEO Litain Yeh.

The Study

In subjects with various renal functions, a single dose of AR882 was found to produce mean serum urate levels (sUA) between 50 to 60 percent, regardless of mild, moderate impairment, or normal renal function. These results are consistent to those seen in previous phase 2a study where potent sUA lowering was also seen with gout patients with mild renal impairment in multiple doses. AR882 was well-tolerated in renal impaired subjects following single or multiple doses, showing a similar safety profile to that observed in healthy volunteer studies.

"Phase 2a and earlier studies with AR882 have shown it to be a promising new option for gout patients as a safe and potent urate lowering medication even in those with kidney impairment," said Arthrosi's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert T. Keenan.

In addition, a human AME study showed a well-balance metabolic pathway of AR882 following a single oral dosing, with about 34 percent and 55 percent of AR882 excreted in urine and feces, respectively. At least 80 percent of AR882 is absorbed following oral administration. There is no human specific metabolites and AR882 was accounted for greater than 85% of radioactivity in circulation.

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

