Channeltivity becomes HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Channeltivity announced that it has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program with a certified integration for its flagship Channeltivity Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution.

Channeltivity's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is now HubSpot App Certified.

HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners like Channeltivity to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace .

Channeltivity's SaaS solution helps tech companies run successful reseller channels by simplifying deal registration, referrals, MDF requests, channel lead management, training, and co-branded collateral through a single, powerful Partner Portal.

Channeltivity's integration with HubSpot provides point and click connectivity with HubSpot CRM so channel teams get all the benefits of a powerful PRM while other stakeholders get the data they need in the CRM they are accustomed to using. Channeltivity's HubSpot app is available with Channeltivity's HubSpot Edition and integrates Deal Registrations, Leads, Partners and Contacts, and (launching November 2021) Referrals.

"We're always looking to partner with companies and tools that make it even easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Channeltivity's offering does just that, and we're excited to have them as part of the App Partner Program."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

"Earning the HubSpot Certified App designation is a testament to the investment we've made in the integration to ensure it is secure, reliable, and user-friendly," said Zach Smith, Channeltivity's CTO. "HubSpot has played an important part in our growth and we look forward to deepening our collaboration."

Channeltivity's offering for HubSpot includes the following four integrations:

The Deal Registration integration delivers real-time partner pipeline visibility to the entire customer organization. When a reseller partner registers a deal in Channeltivity, the deal is automatically available in HubSpot CRM.

Lead Distribution allows customers to send partners leads from within HubSpot and then report on their progress from within the CRM.

Partner Sync synchronizes partner and contact records between the two systems, ensuring that both always contain the most up-to-date information.

When a partner submits a referral in Channeltivity, the Referral integration (coming November 2021 ) creates a corresponding deal in HubSpot and then updates the referral with key data from the linked HubSpot record.

Learn more about the integration here .

About Channeltivity:

Channeltivity is the Partner Relationship Management solution of choice for high growth companies in Tech Manufacturing, AI, Big Data, Business Analytics, Cloud Services, Enterprise Software, Cyber Security, and other tech segments. With Channeltivity, channel programs build stronger relationships, optimize partner productivity, and accelerate new sales. Channeltivity is easy to use, fast to set up, and connects to top CRM solutions like HubSpot. https://www.channeltivity.com/ .

Contacts:

Jason Jacobs

Channeltivity

877-226-2564

pr@channeltivity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Channeltivity