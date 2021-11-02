Cohen & Steers Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that effective March 1, 2022, Joseph M. Harvey will succeed Robert H. Steers as Chief Executive Officer and maintain his role as President. At that time, Mr. Steers will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the company. Martin Cohen remains Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Harvey, who joined Cohen & Steers in 1992, has served as President since 2003 and a member of the company's Board of Directors since 2019. He was a portfolio manager from 1998 to 2016 and Chief Investment Officer from 2003 to 2019.

Joseph Harvey, President, said:

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our firm's next phase of growth, while continuing to deliver the excellence, innovation and outstanding performance that investors and shareholders have come to expect from Cohen & Steers. We remain committed to being the largest, independent specialist manager focused on real assets and alternative income, while innovating investment strategies that deliver alpha, income, diversification and inflation protection."

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Joe has been here since the early days of Cohen & Steers and has been integral to our firm's many accomplishments, generating superior investment performance, broadening our investment capabilities, expanding globally, going public and leading our firm through many cycles. I have had the privilege of working with Joe for the past 29 years and know that he will be highly effective at taking our firm to new heights."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City , with offices in London , Dublin , Hong Kong and Tokyo .

Forward-Looking Statements

